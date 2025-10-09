The Music Center’s Spotlight Application Due Date Extended

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight is extended to Friday, October 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The free annual competition provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development to Southern California high school students through auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Applying for Spotlight is free; high school students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must submit a video audition online and may apply in one or more of the following categories: Acting, Ballet, Dance, Classical Instrumental, Contemporary Instrumental, Classical Voice and Non-Classical Voice. NOTE: Only 300 applications will be accepted each for Acting and Non-Classical Voice. All who apply will receive personalized written feedback from distinguished panels of judges and a certificate of achievement. Each applicant will have the opportunity to gain valuable audition experience and knowledge in their disciplines through mastery classes and performances. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self‐esteem, preparation and perseverance.

Apply now at musiccenter.org/spotlight.





