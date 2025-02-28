The Liminal Theatre Collective Launches in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Liminal Theatre Collective (TLTC) has officially launched in New York City. The collective is a New York City-based ensemble of multidisciplinary artists dedicated to developing and producing new and reimagined works by artists of color.

The organization's work interrogates the spaces between tradition and change – breaking from established constructs to catalyze dialogue and transformation.

Through comprehensive, community-based programming and initiatives, we are cultivating the next generation of diverse theatre makers while redefining the stage as a space for collective connection, empowerment, and access for all.

The collective will kick off The Liminal Lab Series with Reclamation: Beyond the Veil, a devised piece celebrating and exploring the rich, nuanced tapestry of Blackness. This work invites audiences to reflect, connect, and engage with stories that affirm and amplify Black voices. Performances will take place on Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd.

The Ivy Initiative is the collective's flagship education program, offering world-class conservatory training for rising high school juniors and seniors from lower-income communities free of cost. Guided by industry professionals and college educators, the program bridges gaps in access to arts education while preparing students for success in college and beyond. Applications for the Summer Conservatory pilot in 2025 are now open! The submission deadline is on April 14th, 2025.

Finally, the Portal Sessions are free regular community gatherings designed to foster meaningful connections, creative dialogue, and collective growth within our artistic community. These sessions provide a space for artists and local communities to come together, share ideas, and support one another in their creative journeys.

From forums to open mics, jam sessions, and more, The Portal Sessions are a space for exploration and collaboration. The first session kicks off in April at a location to be determined.

