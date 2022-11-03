The Center at West Park Secures $3.5 Million in Pledges To Save NYC Landmark Church Building







The Center at West Park (CWP), a not-for-profit community performing arts center, has secured $3.5 million in pledges to help save the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, a designated New York City landmark and, according to the Landmarks Preservation Commission, "one of the most important buildings on the Upper West Side."

These pledges would fully fund CWP's offer to buy the building from the West Park congregation, which voted to sell last year after decades of declining membership and dwindling funds. Upon purchasing the property, CWP will launch a capital campaign to raise public and private funds to preserve and upgrade the building as a vibrant and inclusive facility for arts and culture.

Despite CWP's offer, the building's status as a New York City landmark, and CWP exercising its contractual right to renew its lease of the property through 2027, the Presbytery of New York announced a deal with commercial developer Alchemy Properties to demolish West Park and replace it with a market-rate residential tower earlier this year. In response, CWP launched a campaign to "SAVE WEST PARK!" and is petitioning the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) to reject the Presbytery's bid to demolish the building on grounds of financial hardship.

This past June and July, the LPC held hearings to review the developer's proposal to demolish the West Park church building. The LPC is expected to meet again soon to review new evidence and vote on the demolition plan. With strong public support, combined with compelling expert testimony from a team of preservation lawyers and engineers, The Center at West Park is confident the LPC will vote to reject the Presbytery's demolition plan and preserve West Park as a beacon of art, culture, and architectural history on the Upper West Side.

"The Center for West Park shows that this important landmark is continuing to serve the community," said Peg Breen, President, The New York Landmarks Conservancy. "We acknowledge that the building needs significant restoration, there is no doubt it can, and should be, saved."

Since 2017, CWP has been the prime tenant of West Park, located at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th Street. CWP's programs have supported the city's vital field of emerging and experimental artists by presenting over 300 performances to more than 15,000 audience members, while offering over 10,000 hours of affordable performance rental space in the past six years. CWP has also provided a long-term home for numerous acclaimed artists and companies, including Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca, Shen Wei Dance Arts, On Site Opera, and the Russian Arts Theater and Studio.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy and The Center at West Park urge the community to help SAVE WEST PARK! CWP is holding its Sixth Annual Glitz & Grit Gala in support of the campaign on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Noted author, urbanist, and founder of the preservation of Eldridge Street Synagogue Roberta Brandes Gratz will be the gala's keynote speaker. To get involved, sign the petition, make a donation, and find out how to write a letter to the Landmarks Preservation Commission, please visit www.savewestpark.com and www.centeratwestpark.org/gala.