The American Theatre Wing Unveils Leadership Renewal and Key Promotions

The American Theatre Wing today has revealed a series of leadership renewals and promotions designed to support the organization’s continued expansion and long-term vision.



Heather Hitchens has been reappointed President and CEO under a new five-year contract, extending her leadership. Previous agreements were three years in length.



During Hitchens’ tenure, the American Theatre Wing has tripled its operating budget and significantly expanded its grant-making and professional development programs to reach artists nationwide. She spearheaded the integration of the OBIE Awards into the Wing’s portfolio, formally bringing Off and Off-Off Broadway into the organization’s ecosystem. She was also a driving force in strengthening and growing the Tony Awards. Hitchens led a re-imagining of the Wing’s signature Working in the Theatre and National Theatre Company Grants programs while also launching major initiatives such as the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative and the Gavin Creel Fellowships, advancing equity, access, and opportunity across the field. Her renewed contract reflects the Board’s confidence in her vision and steady leadership as the organization enters its next phase.



To support this new chapter, Hitchens has made two key internal appointments, elevating longtime team members and industry veterans Ian Weiss, promoted to Vice President, and Ann Marie Gong, promoted to Chief of Staff. Weiss has played a central role in expanding and elevating the Wing’s digital presence and storytelling, shaping how the organization engages artists, audiences, and the broader theatre community through award-winning content and innovative marketing strategies. Gong has been instrumental in strengthening internal operations, supporting board and staff leadership, and ensuring organizational alignment during a period of growth and transition. Weiss and Gong’s promotions reflect the Wing’s commitment to cultivating internal leadership and recognizing long-term contributions to its mission.



In addition to these leadership updates, the American Theatre Wing Board of Trustees is currently undertaking a strategic governance review process aimed at further strengthening Board leadership, policies, and the overall organizational structure to best support the Organization’s future growth. Ted Chapin has been serving as Interim Chair to guide this process, which will culminate in the appointment of a new Chair and slate of officers to work in partnership with the staff leadership team.



Together, these announcements underscore a moment of continuity, confidence, and forward momentum for the American Theatre Wing as it builds toward its next era of impact.







