The 2025 Broadway Dreams Gala to Honor Jerry Mitchell

Broadway Dreams’ annual gala will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with a cocktail hour at 6 PM and performances at 7 PM at the iconic Plaza New York. Co-directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Newell and Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff, the Broadway Dreams Gala will feature show-stopping musical performances by an all-star cast of Broadway’s best, together with an impressive ensemble of the organization’s current students and alumni. The evening will raise critical funds for Broadway Dreams’ global work in supporting performing arts education, career development, and mentorship. Tickets are now on sale here.

This year’s Gala will honor three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell for his extraordinary contributions to the world of theater and his continued dedication to fostering the next generation of artists.

“Jerry Mitchell has shaped the modern Broadway landscape with his boundless creativity, vision, and generosity,” said Annette Tanner, Founder and President of Broadway Dreams. “As the creative force behind some of the most beloved Broadway musicals of our time, Jerry’s influence extends far beyond the stage. He has been a valued member of the Broadway Dreams family for many years, inspiring and mentoring our Dreamers with the same passion and artistry that define his extraordinary career. We are deeply honored to celebrate Jerry’s remarkable legacy and enduring impact on our community at this year’s gala.”

The Broadway Dreams Gala is chaired by Marjorie Wynn. Support for the evening is provided by Carnival Entertainment, WPIX, TodayTix, Shaver Hall, RWS Global, and Alliance Bernstein. Tickets for the gala start at $1,000 and are available online here.

Past honorees include Tony Award-winning stage and screen star, Laura Benanti, Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated producer, Robert Greenblatt; Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning performer Billy Porter; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt; Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Heather Headley; and Emmy Award- nominated performer Tituss Burgess.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year. It draws on a wide network of teaching artists from the Broadway community and inspires students to awaken their highest potential. Now in its 17th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than eight countries, including a record 3,200 in-person students in 2022 alone. Broadway Dreams has to date awarded more than $1.8M in scholarships, with more than 150 students booking professional breakthrough jobs since 2018.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Ryan Stana (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Vice Chair), Sonya Schroeder (Secretary), Mike Cox (Treasurer), Martha Gorjanc, Margaret Busch, Bradley Bergeron, Bruce Daitch, Andrew Goren, Drew Gowland, Gordon Greenberg, Ronni Hart, Dan Knechtges, Alex Newell, Mark Morrow, Marci Poliakoff, Scott Prisand, Stark Sands, Chris Roberts, Adam C. Sansiveri, Lynne Slear, Gabriel Vasquez, Wendy Vasquez.

The Broadway Dreams staff also includes General Manager, RRR Creative / Ryan Ratelle; Director of Development, Neal Radding, Directors of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn; Marketing and Program Growth Director Allison Schwartz, Company Manager, Tyson Francis, Development Associate Natalie Lovan, Administrative Assistant Thea Erichsen, Social Media Manager Rico LeBron and Graphic Designer Quinn Butterfield.





