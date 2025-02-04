Tara Rubin Casting Rebrands as The TRC Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway casting agency Tara Rubin Casting has rebranded as The TRC Company. Casting associates Claire Burke, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Xavier Rubiano and Peter Van Dam will now lead the company, Deadline reports. Rubin will continue to serve as the office’s Casting Director and consultant.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Rubin began her company in 2001 after working for 15 years as a Casting Director at Johnson-Liff Associates. At Tara Rubin Casting, Rubin and her associates cast the Tony Winning Broadway productions Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys, Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Promises, Promises, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, As Well As The Country Girl, The Heiress, The Farnsworth Invention, and A Time To Kill, among others.

The office’s current and upcoming Broadway projects include Dead Outlaw, BOOP! The Musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Left on Tenth, The Outsiders, Six and Aladdin.

Learn more at thetrccompany.com

