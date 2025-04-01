TRU to Present How Your 'Magnetic Mindset' Can Attract Representation And Resources

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

4/4 - How Your "Magnetic Mindset" Can Attract Representation and Resources. In the room: Lisa Gold of Act Outside the Box, and a former partner at Actors Connection in NYC. Lisa has been an industry expert, mentor and career coach dedicated to helping artists thrive for over 30 years. With years of experience as a performer and entrepreneur, Lisa created Act Outside the Box to guide actors in mastering their careers through skill development, networking and strategic opportunities. Much like TRU, she helps artists view the arts from a business perspective, fostering a community where creativity and business sense are constant collaborators. While her passion has always been helping actors turn their dreams into actionable goals, she has now expanded her purview and strategies to help anyone and everyone understand how beliefs can shape our outcomes, and clarity and consciousness can lead us to our goals. Join us for a conversation that blends spirituality with practicality and common sense. Come with questions. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

4/11 - The Other Side of the Table: What Auditions Look Like to the People Who Do the Casting

In the room: Robin Carus, casting director; Cody Lassen, producer (How I Learned to Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival); Denis Jones, director/choreographer (Tony noms for Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas; plus Kennedy Center Guys and Dolls, NY City Center ENCORES Paint Your Wagon, Eurydice at The Met); and Tamra Pica, indie producer and casting director. Many actors are terrified of auditions, others love the process. Not all of them understand it from a casting person's perspective. We've invited two casting directors, a producer and a director-choreographer - the three main voices in the process - to share their experiences, both live and virtual. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

4/18 - Celebrating 5 Years of Community: How We Zoomed Our Way through Shutdown, and What We've Learned

A conversation with the TRU Community, details to follow.

4/25 - Back on Everyone's Radar: That Festival We Thought We'd Lost

In the room: Mark Russell, founder and artistic leader of the Under the Radar Festival, in residence at The Public Theatre from 2006 to 2023. The last time we talked to Mark he had literally just learned that The Public Theatre was no longer able to support his annual presentation of contemporary cutting edge "theater that investigates the nature of the theater experience." And he had no idea what he would do next or if he would find a new way to share his vision with the rest of us. Yet, within a year he had bounced back. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

