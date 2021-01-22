Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

TRU Announces Community Gathering via Zoom on The Dramatists Guild Digital Rights Agreement

The virtual event will take place on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:30pm.

Jan. 22, 2021  


TRU Announces Community Gathering via Zoom on The Dramatists Guild Digital Rights Agreement

Theater Resources Unlimited hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject line. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

The Dramatists Guild Digital Rights Agreement

Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:30pm

Ralph Sevush, executive director of Business Affairs; Aisha DeCoteau, Director of Business Affairs; Kristoffer Diaz, New Media Committee. An overview of the new digital rights agreement for writers, and how to navigate new media in the theater industry. In response to the pandemic, the DG created a New Media committee and promulgated articles and contracts to help their members weather this unprecedented time. Join us as we discuss this journey and why DG thinks that new media in theater is here to stay.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!"

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.




Related Articles
VIDEO: Joshua Turchins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Features Holly Sedillos, Kate Larson, And Photo

VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Features Holly Sedillos, Kate Larson, And Hannah Loewen

Alley Theatres A HALF SHEET OF PAPER Now Available to View Photo

Alley Theatre's A HALF SHEET OF PAPER Now Available to View

Virtual Afterschool Classes For Children And Teens Available Through Theatre Jacksonville Photo

Virtual Afterschool Classes For Children And Teens Available Through Theatre Jacksonville

Clubbed Thumb Announces EAT YOUR FEELINGS, Winterworks 2021 and New Staff Additions Photo

Clubbed Thumb Announces EAT YOUR FEELINGS, Winterworks 2021 and New Staff Additions


More Hot Stories For You

  • Yiddishkayt Initiative Announces Multi-Event Commemoration for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
  • BWW Interview: Billy Stritch Talks Mel Torme
  • VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of BILLY STRITCH SINGS MEL TORME at The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season, TRIBUTES
  • Pinchas Zukerman Performs Beethoven In Blockbuster Opening to Palm Beach Symphony's Masterworks Series