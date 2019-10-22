TDF Announced 3rd Season Of TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, is launching the third season of its TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program. Thanks to funding from the NYC Council and Chaim Deutsch, Chair of the Committee on Veterans, with support in part by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council, with special thanks to Speaker Corey Johnson, TDF has been provided with a $135,000 grant to help New York City veterans attend Broadway shows, and share the experience with others from their community. This is a 35% increase in funding that the program received last year when it was granted $100,000.

TDF partners exclusively with veteran group organizations in the city who distribute a limited number of tickets to Broadway shows at no cost to their constituents. Post-performance talkbacks are planned, when possible, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatregoing at greatly reduced costs.

For this third season, TDF is partnering with the following veteran's groups and organizations with more to follow: American Corporate Partners (ACP), American Legion Continental Post 1424, American Legion Riverdale Post 1525, American Legion Sam Young Post 620, American Legion Unionport Post 1065, Barclays Military and Veterans Outreach Program; Black Veterans for Social Justice, Brooklyn VA Hospital Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Clinic, ConEd Veterans Inc., Community Board 5 Veterans Affairs Committee, CUNY, FDNY Veterans, Fitzgerald House, Harlem United, Harlem Vet Center, Manhattan Vet Center, NYC Tandon Veterans Future Labs, SAGE, Samaritan Daytop Village, Veterans Rebuilding Life.

To date, 14 Broadway and two Off Broadway shows have committed to providing tickets for our city's veterans at low cost for this program. They are: Oklahoma! on Monday October 28 at 7pm; Waitress on Sunday November 3 at 2pm; Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 10 & 17 at 5pm; Tootsie on Tuesday, November 12 at 7:30 pm; Come From Away on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm; Beetlejuice on Tuesday, November 19 at 7pm; A Christmas Carol on Sunday, November 24 at 7pm; Slava's Snow Show on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm; The Illusionists on Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm; Mean Girls on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7pm; Blue Man Group on Tuesday, February 11 at 7pm; Wicked on Thursday, February 27 at 7pm; Aladdin on Tuesday, May 5 at 7pm, The Phantom of the Opera on Saturday, May 9 at 2pm, Frozen on Wednesday, May 20 at 7pm and The Lion King on Saturday May 30 at 2pm.

"I am deeply proud to have worked with Veterans Committee Chair Chaim Deutsch and our Council colleagues to continue our support for the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program, said NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson. "Our cultural institutions, including the bright lights of Broadway, are one of the best parts of our great city and it is important to ensure all New Yorkers can enjoy them, especially veterans. Veterans have served our country and I thank TDF for continuing to serve our veterans."

""As Chairman of the NYC Council's Veteran's Committee, funding for programs that provide cultural experiences for our City's veterans is a priority," said Councilman Chaim Deutsch, Chair of the Committee on Veterans. "TDF does phenomenal work bringing veteran New Yorkers to see the best Broadway can offer. After the shows, veteran groups provide an opportunity for the participants to discuss their common experiences with fellow veterans. I look forward to continuing to work with TDF as they offer programs for veterans across our City."

"TDF is grateful for the increased funding which allows us to send even more New York City veterans to Broadway," said Victoria Bailey, TDF's Executive Director. "We believe that attending live theatre is a transformative experience, and it's exciting to see the response from this wonderful community who have served this country so selflessly."

"The theatre industry's support is amazing! We thank all the productions that have rallied to this cause on behalf of the many veterans in our city who will benefit." Lisa Carling, Director of TDF Accessibility Programs.

"I hadn't been to a Broadway show in years and the opportunity to go with my fellow Vets was an experience I'll never forget," said US Navy Veteran, Robert Wadiak (who first attended with a group of veterans from Samaritan Daytop Village). "These shared experiences help me feel like I'm part of a community again. I'm grateful for the care and concern shown to me by TDF's Accessibility staff who treated us like long lost family. I look forward to attending future shows through TDF."

TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. Founded in 1968, TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts. Best known for its theatregoing programs (including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership Programs), TDF's accessibility (including open captioned, audio described and autism-friendly performances), school (serving over 12,000 New York City students annually), community engagement and information programs - as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs - have introduced millions of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to: www.tdf.org.







