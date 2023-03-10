Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TADA! Youth Theater Announces In-Person Musical Theater Summer Camps

Mar. 10, 2023  


TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater summer camps where children create and perform a brand new musical every week, all summer long! Summer camps take place from July 10th through August 25th at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Campers will be divided into groups by their ages. Children, ages 4-5, attend 9AM to 1:30PM, and children ages 5-8 and 8-12 attend 9AM - 5PM.

For registration information, please visit https://tadatheater.com/summercamps/

TADA! Summer Camp brings young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Children create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical each week; engage in musical theater training; explore their interests and identity; share their voices and be heard and receive individualized attention and solo opportunities. Children make connections with new friends, laugh, dance and sing! On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

Let the storytelling begin and imaginations soar! Musical Theater Minis for ages 4-5; Rising Stars for ages 5-8 and Broadway Bound for ages 8-12. Campers are given a show title as a jumping off point to co-create their own mini-musical as an ensemble. Show titles include Pirates & Princesses!; Troll Hair, Don't Care; I Wish My Life Was A Musical; The City That Never Sleeps and No Autographs, Please.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

TADA! no longer requires proof of vaccination for students or adults to enter the building, and masks are optional.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!'s high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.





