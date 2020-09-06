Stagedoor Manor Launches College Connection

This program is designed to give the guidance and support needed to prepare for college theatrical auditions at the highest level.







At a time when auditioning for theater programs and visiting college campuses is not possible in person, Stagedoor Manor is launching College Connection. This highly unique program is designed to help high school students and their parents navigate the often-times confusing and challenging college audition preparation process.

They offer:

1. Two-weekend class-intensives in musical theatre or acting to help jump start audition preparations.

2. Live events that give a glimpse of multiple colleges with faculty and students discussing special topics in preparing for the audition journey.

3. One on one connections with former Stagedoor Manor alumni and current college students in programs of interest to help give an "on the ground" sense of the schools to which you are applying.





