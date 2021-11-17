Stage Directors And Choreographers Society Announces Newly Elected Executive Board Members And Incoming Officers







Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional stage directors and choreographers throughout the United States, announced the results of its 2021 Executive Board election at its Annual Membership Meeting on November 15, 2021.

Newly elected Officers are Ruben Santiago-Hudson as First Vice President and Dan Knechtges as Treasurer. Michael John Garcés was elected as Executive Vice President, after previously serving one term as First Vice President, and Joseph Haj was re-elected as Second Vice President.

They join returning Executive Board members Evan Yionoulis (President), Melia Bensussen (Secretary), and Casey Stangl (Third Vice President).

Choreographers Donald Byrd and Annie Yee were elected to serve as At-large members to the Executive Board, and director Valerie Curtis-Newton was elected as Northwest Regional Representative.

"Perhaps there has never been a more important time for labor unions, and for union members to serve. It's a privilege to work alongside the dedicated directors and choreographers of the SDC Executive Board," said SDC President Evan Yionoulis. "We are pleased to welcome Donald Byrd, Valerie Curtis-Newton, and Annie Yee as new members of the Executive Board and returning incumbents Saheem Ali, Christopher Ashley, Jo Bonney, Rachel Chavkin, Kathleen Marshall, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, and Bartlett Sher. The addition of Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Dan Knechtges as Officers adds to our strength, as we look to a robust future for our Members."

The meeting began with President Yionoulis bestowing the President's Award for Extraordinary Service, an award given each year, to outgoing Treasurer Michael Wilson.

"It is a great honor to serve this Union and to work with extraordinary individuals on the Board, on the staff, our committees, and the Membership," said Wilson. "I love our community so, so much. I thank you for this honor, and I thank you for the honor of allowing me to serve as the Union's Treasurer these past six years."

Also at the meeting, Liza Gennaro and Linda Hartzell were recognized for their invaluable work as they complete their service on the Executive Board, and John Rando was recognized for his service as Executive Vice President.