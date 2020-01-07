Soraya Nadia McDonald is This Year's Winner of the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism

Soraya Nadia McDonald is the winner of this year's George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism. McDonald is the cultural critic for The Undefeated, and her writing focuses on the subject of race in American Theater.

The committee comprises the heads of the English departments of Cornell, Princeton and Yale universities, and is administered by Cornell's Department of English in the College of Arts and Sciences. The committee gave a special note of praise for McDonald's review of King Kong.

Previous winners include Ben Brantley Sara Holdren, Jill Dolan, Randy Gener, Alisa Solomon, Elinor Fuchs, Hilton Als and more.

Soraya Nadia McDonald is based in Brooklyn, and writes about pop culture, fashion, the arts, and literature.







