Sanaz Toossi, Jamila Woods & More Named Space on Ryder Farm 2023 Residents







SPACE on Ryder Farm, the artist residency program and organic farm located on Ryder Farm in Putnam County, New York announced the residents for the 2023 season. This year residencies include the Creative Residency, Greenhouse Residency, Institutional Residency, and wrap-up of the 2022 Working Farm. Additionally, SPACE announces the recipients of the Bryan Gallace/Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship.

SPACE has served over 1,550 residents, specializing in a multitude of disciplines, since its founding in 2011. With the 2023 season, SPACE honors existing commitments to a cohort of over 40 artists who applied and were accepted, but whose residencies have had to be deferred primarily due to the pandemic. Beginning in the fall of 2024, SPACE will open applications for new residencies. Learn more about opportunities at https://www.spaceonryderfarm.org/residency-programs

"I couldn't have asked for a more engaging group of residents to share in the communal table for my first year at SPACE," shared Kelly M. Burdick, Executive Director. "We are grateful for everyone's patience as we have worked through pandemic deferments and eagerly await their arrival to the Farm."

2023 RESIDENTS BY PROGRAM

THE WORKING FARM

A cornerstone program at SPACE on Ryder Farm, the Working Farm is SPACE's resident writers' group which provides five playwrights, composers, lyricists and/or librettists with a non-consecutive five-week residency to work towards a new piece. SPACE's current Working Farm Residency was curated by playwright Vichet Chum.

In 2023, as part of fulfilling previous commitments, SPACE is pleased to welcome back members of our 2022 Working Farm-Emily Gardner Xu Hall (MEI-DO), Isaac GÃ³mez (La Ruta), Noelle ViÃ±as (Derecho), and Ray Yamanouchi (The Chink-Mart)-to complete their time with 2023 Creative Residencies.

Past members of The Working Farm include Will Arbery, Rob Askins, Jeff Augustin, Clare Barron, Adam Bock, Rachel Bonds, Agnes Borinsky, Sarah Burgess, David Cale, Heather Christian, Vichet Chum, Mia Chung, Cusi Cram, Erin Courtney, Charly Evon Simpson, Emily Feldman, Madeleine George, David Greenspan, Dave Harris, Samuel D. Hunter, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Antoinette Nwandu, Jen Silverman, Shaina Taub, Mfoniso Udofia, and Anne Washburn.

Plays developed through the The Working Farm residency have been subsequently produced by LCT3, New York Theatre Workshop, MTC, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater, and elsewhere.

GREENHOUSE RESIDENCY

This season's Greenhouse Residency was curated by writer, educator, and cultural worker Nissy Aya and offers playwrights or theater writers, who have not had access to or are working outside of traditional theater institutions, a weeklong residency at SPACE. During the residency, participants will have time and space to write as well as to participate in workshops with mentorship from Nissy Aya and other theatre practitioners and community workers. Participants in the 2023 Greenhouse Residency include Deborah Cowell, Nick Martin, storÃ¤e michele, Najee Omar, and Emily Preis.

CREATIVE RESIDENCY

The Creative Residency serves artists and activists with a wide range of projects and disciplines with one week residencies. Individual participants in the 2023 Creative Residency program include playwrights Melisa Tien, Sanaz Toossi and Jonathan Spector, writer Jonathan E. Jacobs, playwright/performer Stefani Kuo éƒ­ä½³æ€¡, musician Riley Mulherkar, and visual artist Rami George, among others.

Artists participating in 2023 Creative Residencies through Joe's Pub include Sita Chay, J. Hoard, Olivia K., Latasha N. Nevada Diggs, Roshni Samlal. Theatre/Film director Morgan Green and playwright Abe Koogler will be in residence through Playwrights Horizons. Playwright Aya Geyer and audiovisual artists J and Gabriel Ruiz will be in residency with Audible Theater.



SPACE's Institutional Residencies offer 501c(3) organizations and incorporated ensembles time and space for artistic commissions, DEIJ goals, strategic planning and retreat opportunities. In 2023, SPACE welcomes groups from Roundabout Theatre Company and Wilma Theatre for artistic planning retreats-and Liberation Theatre Company, a home for creative emerging black playwrights, with Calley Anderson, Devon Kidd, Malcolm Tariq, and Zakeia Tyson-Cross, in residency this year.

Camille Simone Thomas and UGBA were in residence through their Artivism Fellowship with Broadway Advocacy Coalition working on programming to raise awareness about the Solutions Not Suspensions Bill in New York.

Cave Canem, founded by Toi Derricotte and Cornelius Eady in 1996 to remedy the underrepresentation and isolation of African-American poets in the literary landscape, will be in residency in 2023.

SPACE announces Jamila Woods and Julian Hornik as the recipients of this year's Bryan Gallace/Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship, an annual award which offers musicians time and space on Ryder Farm to create new work, as well as transformative financial support to be used for professional growth. Jamila and Julian will each receive $30,000. Jamila will use the funding to create an immersive live performance and concert video. Julian will use the funding to record an album and produce two live shows. More information about Jamilia can be found at http://www.jamila-woods.com/#home and more information about Julian can be found at www.julianhornik.com.

For a full list of the 2023 residents, please visit our WEBSITE.

ABOUT SPACE ON RYDER FARM

SPACE on Ryder Farm is a nonprofit residency program and organic farm located on the ancestral land of the Wappinger people in modern day Putnam County, New York on the grounds of a 227-year-old family homestead. SPACE's mission is to create an environment singular in its ability to invigorate artists and innovators and their work, and to contribute to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of one of the oldest organic family farms on the East Coast.

Through unique programs supporting playwrights, filmmakers, activists, working parent artists and more, SPACE has served over 1,550 residents since its founding in 2011, and has developed a national reputation as one of the most sought-after residency programs in the country. SPACE counts among its alumni Academy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and winners, Pulitzer Prize winners, Guggenheim fellows, Obie Award winners and MacArthur "Genius" Fellows. Past residents include theatre artists Clare Barron, Adam Bock, David Cale, Linda Cho, Lucas Hnath, Samuel D. Hunter, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Young Jean Lee, Martyna Majok, Dave Malloy, Adam Rapp, Sarah Ruhl, Mfoniso Udofia, and Anne Washburn; theatre companies Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Soho Rep, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company; musicians Cesar Alvarez, Heather Christian, Grace McLean, Riley Mulherkar ,and Shaina Taub; filmmakers Janicza Bravo, Begonia Colomar, Nia Dacosta, Josh Mond, Chioke Nassor, and James C. Strouse; and visual artists Alta Buden, Kylie Manning, and Tiffanie Turner.

Programs at SPACE on Ryder Farm are made possible with generous support from Anne Anastasi Charitable Foundation, Distracted Globe Foundation Marshall Frankel Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts, Lubin Family Foundation, Marjorie Weil & Marvin Edward Mitchell Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, Michael Palm Foundation, Morris-Olshansky Family Fund, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, The Shubert Foundation, Stanley Family Foundation, MK Reichert Sternlicht Foundation, Still Point Fund, Sustainable Arts Foundation, Tamarack Foundation, Tiger Baron Foundation, The Rafael & Diana Vinoly Foundation, Tamara R. White Charitable Fund and hundreds of individual donors. SPACE is a Playwrights Horizons Company in Residence.

For more information, visit www.spaceonryderfarm.org.





