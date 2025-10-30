SDCF Reveals 2024-2025 Joe A. Callaway Winners And Finalists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed the recipients of the 2024–2025 Joe A. Callaway Awards: Zhailon Levingston, recognized for Excellence in Direction for Table 17 (MCC Theater), and Darrell Grand Moultrie, recognized for Excellence in Choreography for Goddess (The Public Theater).

Awarded in each New York City Off-Broadway season, the Joe A. Callaway Awards are unique in being the only awards granted to directors and choreographers by a committee of their peers. Says SDCF Foundation Director, Laura Peete, “The Joe A. Callaway Awards celebrate visionaries and exceptional mastery in direction and choreography, honoring some of the most distinguished directors and choreographers in our industry. Today, Zhailon and Darrell join this remarkable legacy.”

The Callaway finalists for Excellence in Direction are Ken Rus Schmoll for I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan (Atlantic Theater Company) and Whitney White for Liberation (Roundabout Theatre Company).

The 2024-2025 Callaway Committee was chaired by Shea Sullivan and included William Carlos Angulo, Maggie Burrows, Roger Danforth, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Kyle Donnelly, Dell Howlett, Kenny Ingram, Gerry McIntyre, Margarett Perry, Paige Price, and Daniela Varon.

Callaway Awards Committee Chair Shea Sullivan notes, “The Joe A. Callaway Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognize the outstanding work of our director and choreographer peers and their phenomenal Off-Broadway productions. We look forward to celebrating them every season.”





