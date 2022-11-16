SDC Announces Executive Board Election Results







Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) announced the results of its 2022 Executive Board election at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday night, November 14. Evan Yionoulis was elected to serve a second term as Executive Board President.

"It is truly an honor to serve," said Yionoulis. "I learn so much from my colleagues on the Board every day. And from all that our Membership is doing all over this country to keep the theatre alive and vibrant, to express something about the human condition, to advocate for justice, and through their art, contribute to the betterment of the world."

Yionoulis presented this year's President's Award for Extraordinary Service to the Entertainment Community Fund, for not missing a beat during the Covid-19 pandemic and for expanding its services and deepening its commitment to SDC Members and everyone working in the entertainment industry. This award, which was accepted by Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa, is traditionally given to a Member whose contributions have been deeply meaningful to the Union. It has never before been awarded to an organization outside of the Membership.

"The Fund is so proud to serve SDC Members," said the Entertainment Community Fund's Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell. "And we are honored to accept the President's Award, which recognizes the dedication, professionalism, and compassion of our staff and volunteers."

Joshua Bergasse, Christopher Gattelli, JoAnn M. Hunter, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, and Annie-B Parson were newly elected to the Board to serve as At-large members. Justin Emeka was newly elected as Central Regional Representative.

Said Executive Director Laura Penn, "SDC's Executive Board is comprised of directors and choreographers working in every form and in every jurisdiction, who respond to the needs and ambitions of the Membership around the country and lead with strength and purpose. This stellar group of Members join the Executive Board as SDC continues our charge to increase jobs, compensation, and protections; to embed principles of racial justice in our work; and to amplify the leadership positions of directors and choreographers in the field."

Incumbent Board members Liz Diamond, Michael John Garcés, Leah C. Gardiner, Dan Knechtges, and Seema Sueko were reelected to three-year terms. Lydia Fort was reelected as Southeast Regional Representative.

Also at the meeting, Yionoulis recognized and thanked outgoing Executive Board members Anne Bogart, Mark Brokaw, Hope Clarke, Pam MacKinnon, Eric Ting, and Michael Wilson for their invaluable work and service.

SDC Executive Board

President, Evan Yionoulis

Executive Vice President, Michael John Garcés

First Vice President, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Treasurer, Dan Knechtges

Secretary, Melia Bensussen

Second Vice President, Joseph Haj

Third Vice President, Casey Stangl



Members of the Executive Board



Saheem Ali, Christopher Ashley, Joshua Bergasse, Jo Bonney, Donald Byrd, Rachel Chavkin, Desdemona Chiang, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Liz Diamond, Justin Emeka, Lydia Fort, Leah C. Gardiner, Christopher Gattelli, JoAnn M. Hunter, Anne Kauffman, Kathleen Marshall, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, Annie-B Parson, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, John Rando, Bartlett Sher, Susan Stroman, Seema Sueko, Maria Torres, Tamilla Woodard, Annie Yee