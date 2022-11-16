Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SDC Announces Executive Board Election Results

Evan Yionoulis was elected to serve a second term as Executive Board President.

Nov. 16, 2022  


Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) announced the results of its 2022 Executive Board election at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday night, November 14. Evan Yionoulis was elected to serve a second term as Executive Board President.

"It is truly an honor to serve," said Yionoulis. "I learn so much from my colleagues on the Board every day. And from all that our Membership is doing all over this country to keep the theatre alive and vibrant, to express something about the human condition, to advocate for justice, and through their art, contribute to the betterment of the world."

Yionoulis presented this year's President's Award for Extraordinary Service to the Entertainment Community Fund, for not missing a beat during the Covid-19 pandemic and for expanding its services and deepening its commitment to SDC Members and everyone working in the entertainment industry. This award, which was accepted by Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa, is traditionally given to a Member whose contributions have been deeply meaningful to the Union. It has never before been awarded to an organization outside of the Membership.

"The Fund is so proud to serve SDC Members," said the Entertainment Community Fund's Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell. "And we are honored to accept the President's Award, which recognizes the dedication, professionalism, and compassion of our staff and volunteers."

Joshua Bergasse, Christopher Gattelli, JoAnn M. Hunter, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, and Annie-B Parson were newly elected to the Board to serve as At-large members. Justin Emeka was newly elected as Central Regional Representative.

Said Executive Director Laura Penn, "SDC's Executive Board is comprised of directors and choreographers working in every form and in every jurisdiction, who respond to the needs and ambitions of the Membership around the country and lead with strength and purpose. This stellar group of Members join the Executive Board as SDC continues our charge to increase jobs, compensation, and protections; to embed principles of racial justice in our work; and to amplify the leadership positions of directors and choreographers in the field."

Incumbent Board members Liz Diamond, Michael John Garcés, Leah C. Gardiner, Dan Knechtges, and Seema Sueko were reelected to three-year terms. Lydia Fort was reelected as Southeast Regional Representative.

Also at the meeting, Yionoulis recognized and thanked outgoing Executive Board members Anne Bogart, Mark Brokaw, Hope Clarke, Pam MacKinnon, Eric Ting, and Michael Wilson for their invaluable work and service.

SDC Executive Board

President, Evan Yionoulis

Executive Vice President, Michael John Garcés

First Vice President, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Treasurer, Dan Knechtges

Secretary, Melia Bensussen

Second Vice President, Joseph Haj
Third Vice President, Casey Stangl

Members of the Executive Board

Saheem Ali, Christopher Ashley, Joshua Bergasse, Jo Bonney, Donald Byrd, Rachel Chavkin, Desdemona Chiang, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Liz Diamond, Justin Emeka, Lydia Fort, Leah C. Gardiner, Christopher Gattelli, JoAnn M. Hunter, Anne Kauffman, Kathleen Marshall, Michael Mayer, Robert O'Hara, Annie-B Parson, Lisa Portes, Lonny Price, John Rando, Bartlett Sher, Susan Stroman, Seema Sueko, Maria Torres, Tamilla Woodard, Annie Yee





10 Finalists Announced for The Lewis Prize for Musics $500,000 Accelerator Awards Photo
10 Finalists Announced for The Lewis Prize for Music's $500,000 Accelerator Awards
The Lewis Prize for Music – a philanthropic music arts organization advancing systems change through creative youth development – has announced ten finalist for its fourth annual Accelerator Awards.
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Funding Challenges in the UK and US Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Funding Challenges in the UK and US
In the US, programs designed to help businesses and producers make it through the pandemic have been winding down or coming to an end over the last fiscal year - but audiences and funding aren’t yet back to their pre-pandemic levels, leaving leaders in a tough position to figure out how to get their institutions back on firm financial footing.
BroadwayHD and Don Roy King Hold Panel at the American Theatre Critics Association Confere Photo
BroadwayHD and Don Roy King Hold Panel at the American Theatre Critics Association Conference
BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, along with and Don Roy King had a Panel at the American Theatre Critics Association Conference last Friday!
SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Photo
SDC Foundation Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1 Opportunities Now Open
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) is now accepting applications for its Professional Development Program 2022-2023 Season Cycle 1.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Jelani Remy, Tiffany Engen, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in STARTING UP: THE MUSICAL Industry PresentationsJelani Remy, Tiffany Engen, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in STARTING UP: THE MUSICAL Industry Presentations
November 15, 2022

The new musical comedy Starting Up with book, music, & lyrics by Garett Press, directed by Jen Wineman, and with musical direction by Julianne Merrill, will receive a special industry presentation in New York City on December 1 & 2 at Pearl Studios.
TheaterWorksUSA & The Apollo to Present Staged Reading of New Musical LONG WAY DOWNTheaterWorksUSA & The Apollo to Present Staged Reading of New Musical LONG WAY DOWN
November 15, 2022

 TheaterWorksUSA in association with The Apollo, will present an invite only staged reading of Jason Reynolds’ New York Times best-selling young adult novel Long Way Down in a compelling new musical by Dahlak Brathwaite and Khiyon Hursey, directed and choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin on November 21 at Pearl Studios.   
Barbara Warner Howard, Founding Member of New York Theatre Workshop, Passes AwayBarbara Warner Howard, Founding Member of New York Theatre Workshop, Passes Away
November 15, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Barbara Leah Warner Howard died on November 9, 2022, peacefully at home while listening to Ella Fitzgerald, surrounded by family and friends. 
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/13/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/13/22
November 15, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/13/2022.
David Josefsberg, John Cariani & Nathan Levy to Star in TEN BRAVE SECONDS Industry ReadingDavid Josefsberg, John Cariani & Nathan Levy to Star in TEN BRAVE SECONDS Industry Reading
November 15, 2022

An industry reading of a new American musical, TEN BRAVE SECONDS by Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott, will take place this week (Thursday, November 17) in New York City directed by Ellie Heyman, with musical direction by Patrick Sulken. 