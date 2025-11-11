Robert Cuccioli, Shirine Babb and More to Star in ANNABEL'S SISTER Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed for Annabel’s Sister, a new play by George Kolber. Two industry readings will be presented in New York on Thursday November 13th and Friday November 14th. The cast includes Shirine Babb, Kevin Cristaldi, Robert Cuccioli, Danielle Ferland, Carley Harper, Justin Jager, John Buffalo Mailer, Katie North, Brian O’Brien, Michael Perez, Emily Schultheis, Michael Sorvino and Zach Abraham.

Matt Okin directs this new play that reveals the untold story behind the landmark Miranda rights case, recentering the narrative on the courage of a young woman survivor and the failures of America’s justice system. Annabel’s Sister challenges the audience to consider whose rights matter more, as justice for her teenage sister’s harrowing sexual assault is weighed against the rights of her confessed attacker.

Its real-life characters vividly reveal the profound moral and emotional dilemmas each must confront in their respective roles.

The author has reimagined his award-winning film Miranda’s Victim (IMDB) (trailer) for the stage.

Casting is by ARC/ Duncan Stewart, CSA & Mark Brandon, CSA. General Management is Grant A. Rice & Megan Dettmer for DR Theatrical Management.





