Registration Open for Greater New York Area High Schools to Participate in the 2023-2024 Roger Rees Awards







Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has announced that registration is open for the 2023-2024 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance at www.rogerreesawards.com. To be eligible for students to compete in this annual student recognition award program, high schools must be located in counties within the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester. The 2024 talent showcase will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Produced by BEA and Disney Theatrical Group, The Roger Rees Awards features the Outstanding Performer Award which recognizes students who have performed a leading role in an officially licensed high school musical production. Two students receiving this honor will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) in June at the MinskoffHI Theatre. Previous Roger Rees Awards national honorees include the 2023 Best Actress-winner Lauren Marchand, 2021 Best Actor-finalist Mateo Lizcano, 2019 Best Actress-winner Ekele Ukegbu and scholarship winner Jeremy Fuentes, 2018 Best Actor-winner Andrew Barth Feldman, and 2015 Best Actress-winner Marla Louissaint.

The Roger Rees Awards also includes the Harmony Helper® Choral Award sponsored by the Goren Family Foundation to recognize excellence in choral group performance, and New Faces | 2024 celebrating solo performers in any arts discipline which is presented in partnership with the Casting Society of America.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrates the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Rees received the Olivier® and Tony® Awards for his performance in The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, and Tony nominations for Indiscretions and as co-director of Peter and the Starcatcher. Throughout his life, he was a committed educator and generous mentor to young artists.

The Roger Rees Awards is presented with the generosity of many Broadway industry professionals and leading companies including Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Rick Elice, Douglas Denoff, BroadwayHD, Broadway Plus, Music Theatre International, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and others.

The Broadway Education Alliance is a New York-based 501c3 whose mission is the presentation of The Roger Rees Awards and other arts education and enrichment programs.

For more information visit www.BEAlliance.org.






