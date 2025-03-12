RWS Global Acquires Vocal Practice App, Harmony Helper

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RWS Global today announced it has acquired Harmony Helper, a patented app which helps singers learn their part of a song. Through the acquisition of Harmony Helper, RWS Global's clients will unlock significant rehearsal cost savings, while thousands of singers in productions around the world will benefit from a one-of-a-kind tool that streamlines learning vocal parts anytime, anywhere. This is the fifth acquisition in the company's history and the third software acquisition the company has made in the last year.

The Harmony Helper app - which has been used in many professional settings by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment space - functions as a digital rehearsal room for singers to learn songs and practice their vocals on demand outside of rehearsals. When integrated into the company and its productions, all musical pieces will be uploaded into the Harmony Helper app, providing additional support to music directors so singers can come to rehearsal more prepared and ready to focus on the performance aspects of the rehearsal process.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harmony Helper to the RWS Global family as we continue to deepen and diversify our investments in production and technology and deliver best in class shows around the globe," said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global.

"This tool allows vocalists to practice at their own pace so they come to rehearsals more prepared with show ready vocals," said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer, RWS Global. "Harmony Helper will be a game-changer for our clients who are looking to elevate and save on their vocal productions."

As a provider of premium entertainment around the world, RWS Global offers performers a worldwide talent trajectory program with unique development opportunities for performers at every stage of their careers. Through the program, a performer can start their career working across RWS Global's worldwide opportunities, and work their way up to being cast in a Broadway production. As RWS Global grows talent within this pipeline, Harmony Helper will be another tool in their portfolio to develop talent and help them to achieve their career goals.

"When I was rehearsing for my first professional show at the age of 12, I had trouble singing harmony, it was in that moment the idea for Harmony Helper was born," said Andrew Goren, founder of Harmony Helper. "I know that the hassles of practicing for a performance can leave singers feeling frustrated and unprepared. Now, through this exciting new venture, Harmony Helper will be accessible to thousands of professional singers hired by RWS Global around the world. It's great to be a part of a like-minded organization that sees the value in supporting talent throughout their careers!"

RWS Global will continue to offer the Harmony Helper app as a free download for its performers. Producers interested in licensing the technology can connect with RWS Global at newbusiness@rwsglobal.com.

