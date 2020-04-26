Producing 103 Session Will Be Held on Zoom With Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky
Producing 103: Tony, Drama Desk, Obie and Why They Matter will be held on April 29, 2020 at 8 PM via Zoom.
Tony award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen, and Angels in America host a Producing 103 class for current and aspiring producers.
Larry Rogowsky and Sue Gilad are the founders of In Fine Company, a production firm which has helped bring incredible plays and musicals to both on and Off-Broadway.
This season, they are on the producing teams of 3 musicals, including Marianne Elliot's groundbreaking revival of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.
Join Larry & Sue over Zoom as they discuss the third step in producing on Broadway, understanding the awards seasons and the impact it can have on a show.
Tune in April 29 at 8 PM for the next chapter in your own producing adventure.
Register Here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LRO6Rq0wT1mIdhd66sQkPA