Producing 103 Session Will Be Held on Zoom With Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky

Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

Producing 103: Tony, Drama Desk, Obie and Why They Matter will be held on April 29, 2020 at 8 PM via Zoom.

Tony award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen, and Angels in America host a Producing 103 class for current and aspiring producers.

Larry Rogowsky and Sue Gilad are the founders of In Fine Company, a production firm which has helped bring incredible plays and musicals to both on and Off-Broadway.

This season, they are on the producing teams of 3 musicals, including Marianne Elliot's groundbreaking revival of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Join Larry & Sue over Zoom as they discuss the third step in producing on Broadway, understanding the awards seasons and the impact it can have on a show.

Tune in April 29 at 8 PM for the next chapter in your own producing adventure.

Register Here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LRO6Rq0wT1mIdhd66sQkPA




