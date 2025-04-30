Andy Karl and More to Star in DREAMBOAT: THE YACHT ROCK MUSICAL Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HNB Entertainment will present an invitation-only industry reading of Donnie Kehr and Logan Medland’s new musical DREAMBOAT: The Yacht Rock Musical at Open Jar Studios on Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6. The ultimate Yacht Rock parody show, DREAMBOAT: The Yacht Rock Musical is where “The Love Boat,” “Gilligan’s Island,” and “Fantasy Island” collide in a whirlwind of romance, shipwrecks, and mayhem — only the perfect piña colada can save the day! The creative team is led by Broadway veteran and book writer Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy) as director, with musical direction by Henry Aronson (Rock of Ages). The show is produced by HNB Entertainment.



The ensemble cast features Dominik Nolfi, Andrew Cekala (Pippin), Rebecca Covington (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Bradley Dean (Redwood), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jonathan Hadley (A Class Act), Andy Karl (three-time Tony Award nominee), Brian Charles Johnson (American Idiot), Jennifer Perry (Kinky Boots), Adam T Perkins (The Guys), Courter Simmons (Jersey Boys), and Bligh Voth (Jagged Little Pill), bringing this hilarious experience to life.

is the creative force behind Dreamboat: The Yacht Rock Musical, from concept to book. He’s a veteran Broadway actor, director, writer, singer/songwriter, and producer. As an actor he was seen in original Broadway casts: Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, Billy Elliot, The Human Comedy, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (The Public), among others. He is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the PATH Fund, and the creator of “Rockers on Broadway” and all other PATH Fund events. Donnie has directed many shows concerts and events including: The Who’s Tommy 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert on Broadway, the 2009 JCC Maccabi Games Opening Ceremonies at Madison Square Garden, the launch event for UN Women in the UN General Assembly, and the 2013 Best Musical in the Midtown International Theatre Festival.



is a composer, writer and lyricist. His first musical, Fingers and Toes, was part of NYMF in 2010, and has had three regional productions. His second musical, Love Goddess: The Rita Hayworth Musical, played Off-West End in 2022 at the Cockpit Theatre, and is currently in development with the Rev Theatre in Auburn NY. As a book writer, he is attached to three other musicals, currently with producers . His first collection of short stores, Start a Religion, Stay Out of Jail, was recently published by Raw Earth Ink, and features the first prize-winning story in the Northwind Writing Award. He makes his living as a music director and pianist on Broadway and National tours.



