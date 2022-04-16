Performer Sandy Duncan to Interview Entertainer Richard Skipper







Sandy Duncan, actress, comedian, dancer and singer known for her performances in the Broadway revival of Peter Pan and in the sitcom The Hogan Family will be interviewing Richard Skipper, actor/entertainer/ and host of Richard Skipper Celebrates on Tuesday, April 19th at 7PM EST. Richard is celebrating 43 years in the entertainment industry this year, and has excelled in many areas of show business.

Richard left Conway, South Carolina in 1979, to pursue a career as an actor in NY. He is a proud member of Actors Equity. Eventually, his gift of gab and quick wit, along with his love of singing, led him to a variety of stages, from Atlantic City to Las Vegas.

Richard's original blog to chronicle the history of (Hello Dolly) morphed into a talk/variety series called, "Richard Skipper Celebrates." Richard Skipper Celebrates has been celebrating artists and their body of WORTH for about two and a half years. The show is syndicated on most popular podcast platforms.

The live interview series can be streamed on RichardSkipperCelebrates.com. For more information about Skipper, visit his website at RichardSkipper.com.