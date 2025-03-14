Parity Productions Development Award Applications to Open Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Applications for the 2025 Parity Development Award will open on Monday, March 17th at 12 PM EST. This annual award recognizes and supports two exceptional playwrights—one woman (cis or trans) and one trans, gender-expansive, or intersex artist—who have demonstrated both a dedication to the craft of playwriting and a unique storytelling voice that aligns with Parity’s mission of advancing gender parity in theater. This will be the 17th and 18th Parity Development Awards to be presented since the company launched in 2016.

Each selected playwright will receive a $2,500 cash prize as well as extensive developmental support, including a private “closed-door” reading with Parity’s team and at least one public reading of their play. Additionally, there will be an option for Parity Productions to produce the awarded work, providing further opportunities for exposure and advancement.

Parity Productions believes that the next great play can come from anywhere, which is why all eligible applications are considered without regard to education or age. The organization is committed to ensuring that diverse voices have the resources and visibility they deserve in the theater industry.

Eligible applicants include early to mid-career women, trans, gender-expansive, and intersex playwrights. Submitted plays must be full-length, new, and may not have had a previous professional production with more than three performances (Equity or non-Equity): previous readings or workshops are permitted. Musicals are not eligible for this award. Playwrights who have previously applied may do so again but must submit either a new script or a significantly revised version of a past submission.

Applications will remain open until April 16, 2025, or until the first 150 scripts have been received, whichever comes first.

To apply, playwrights must create a free profile on The Parity Database, answer a few short questions, and submit their script—a process that takes just 5-10 minutes. There is no financial cost to the playwright to apply.

Parity Productions is dedicated to developing original plays, producing and promoting the work of underrepresented theater artists, and creating meaningful opportunities for women, trans, gender-expansive, and intersex professionals in the industry. The organization encourages playwrights, theater professionals, and supporters of gender equity in the arts to spread the word and help amplify this opportunity.

