New York City Gay Men's Chorus Will Honor John Kander at Annual Gala HARMONY

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The magic of Harmony, the New York City Gay Men's Chorus's annual gala benefit will be Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison. This very special evening includes: an open bar, three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and friends from Broadway with live and silent auctions. The evening will honor John Kander and Aaron Walton.

“As someone who has been at the intersection of theater and business his entire career, it brings me immense joy to honor John Kander and Aaron Walton at Harmony. Chicago was the first Broadway show I ever saw, and Mr. Kander’s work has shaped generations of music lovers, including myself. Mr. Walton is a titan of the business world and a longtime supporter of NYCGMC. Together, they embody the mission and spirit of this organization, and it is a privilege to celebrate their extraordinary contributions” stated Rashad V. Chambers, Executive Director.

John Kander’s first Broadway musical was “A Family Affair, Next would become the Kander and Ebb four decade collaboration: “Flora the Red Menace”, “Cabaret”, (Tony winner) “Zorba”, “The Happy Time”, “70 Girls 70”, “Chicago”, “The Act”, “Woman of the Year” (Tony winner), “The Rink”, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Tony winner), “Steel Pier”, “Curtains”, “The Scottsboro Boys” and ”The Visit”. Movies and television material includes: “Liza with a Z (Emmy Winner) “and HBO’s “Liza Minnelli’s Steppin Out” (Emmy winner) “Funny Lady”, (Oscar nomination, Best song) “Lucky Lady”, New York, New York” “Stepping Out” and “Chicago”, The Movie, (Oscar nomination Best song). Mr. Kander composed scores for, “An Early Frost”, “Breathing Lessons”, “The Boys Next Door”, “Kramer vs. Kramer”, “Blue Skies Again”, “Places of the Heart”, “Something For Everyone”, and a composition for Renee Fleming, “A Letter from Sullivan Ballou”. John has recently been collaborating with his longtime friend Lin-Manual Miranda.

A trailblazer Aaron Walton’s focus on innovation and cultural engagement has transformed traditional marketing and advertising strategies. He is the CEO/co-founder of Walton Isaacson (WI), advertising agency, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, Aaron was inducted into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame. Founded in partnership with famed NBA superstar and entrepreneurial icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, WI has built business relationships with brands such as Lexus, McDonald's, American Airlines, Bristol Myers Squibb, PNC Bank, and others. He has been on many industry Boards. I 2023, he was named Agency Executive of the Year by Ad Age. He is a recipient of Babson College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award; American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) as one of the 100 People Who Make Advertising Great and is a member of the Ebony Magazine Power 100 list.

Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life.

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.





