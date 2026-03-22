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Tempus, a new musical about life and death...and life, will hold two industry workshop presentations on Thursday, March 26 at 3 p.m. and Friday, March 26 at 3:15 p.m. at Open Jar Studios.

Tempus tells the story of Dr Annie Lawson, the first woman to lead an expedition to Antarctica in 1925. Trapped on the ice and dying, she breaths her last breath, only to be brought back to life 100 years later by Dr. Chloe Watling and her team at Revivia. Using cutting edge biotech, Revivia has found a way to restore frozen tissue. Annie awakes in 2026 to find herself 100 years out of time, no longer the scientist but the experiment. As the Revivia team comes to terms with what it means to move fast and break things when the things you break are people, and Annie struggles to adjust to this brave new world, TEMPUS asks the question "what would you do if you had more time?"

The cast for the readings includes Julia Knitel (Tony nominee, Dead Outlaw; Operation Mincemeat), Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX, Redwood) and Kayla Davion (Liberation, Tina, Waitress) and Manik Choksi (Natasha, Pierre..., Moby Dick)

Tempus features a Book by Jaclyn Backhaus (Men in Boats, Out of Time), Music & Lyrics by Jonatha Brooke (The Story, 10 Cent Wings, Switched), Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Still, Finn). The show is produced by Spiral Staircase Productions (Mike Rafael, David Riemer).

More on Open Jar Studios Recent Articles New Musical TEMPUS to Hold Industry Workshop Presentations March 26 and 27 3/22/2026





