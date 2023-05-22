Neil Meron to Serve as North American Consultant for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Meron will work closely with RUG’s Licensing and Production team to identify and develop new opportunities.

Acclaimed film, television and theatre producer, Neil Meron, will serve as a consultant to Lloyd Webber’s London-based Really Useful Group.  Meron will work closely with RUG’s Licensing and Production team to identify and develop new opportunities for Lloyd Webber’s impressive IP across North America, including mining talent and building new relationships with film companies, networks, streamers, dance companies and new media.  He also will work closely with Lloyd Webber’s new joint venture with acclaimed British theatre producer, Michael Harrison, to support new opportunities that they may wish to explore in North America.

Meron, along with his late partner, Craig Zadan, executive produced the Emmy Award-winning “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” for NBC. It was a high point in a long relationship with Lloyd Webber, which began in the late 1970’s where the producers created a nightclub act for him and Tim Rice upon the release of the original concept album of Evita. Meron has produced, along with Zadan, a range of feature projects such as Chicago (Oscar winner for Best Picture), Hairspray, and The Bucket List.  For television, they executive produced “Gypsy” starring Bette Midler; “Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston; “Life with Judy Garland” starring Judy Davis; “A Raisin in the Sun” starring Sean Combs, Phylicia Rashad and Audra McDonald; “Steel Magnolias,” starring Queen Latifah; and all the NBC Live musicals beginning with “Sound of Music Live”, starring Carrie Underwood ,through “Superstar.”  In 2021, Meron executive produced “Annie Live” for NBC along with Robert Greenblatt.  For Broadway, he and Zadan produced the revival of Promises, Promises starring Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth and How To Succeed in Business…  starring Daniel Radcliffe.  Currently on Broadway, he and The Shubert Organization are producing Some Like it Hot, nominated for 13 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Meron commented, “It is a thrill to be collaborating with Andrew again as I look for new ways to expand his already considerable impact on the world.  He is a born boundary-pusher, whether he’s generating new work or reinventing his remarkable library of classic titles. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this next chapter of this legendary artist.”

Lloyd Webber added, “Neil and I go back a very, very long way, so it feels quite fitting that he take on this advisory role at RUG at this point in my career, in which I want to explore new avenues for my music. He is the perfect person to open new doors for me and my team, and I am very excited to get to work.”





Industry Pro Newsletter: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20th Anniversary Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The nominations for the 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards are announced, recognizing outstanding productions such as 'FAT HAM,' 'TITANIQUE,' and 'MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.' The winners of the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Drama League Awards are revealed, honoring exceptional performances on and off Broadway.

Actors Equity Association Again Urges Passage of Medicare for All in New Statement Photo
Actors' Equity Association Again Urges Passage of Medicare for All in New Statement

Actors’ Equity Association has released a statement in response to Senator Bernie Sanders and Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell reintroducing the “Medicare for All” bill in Congress.

Lortel Theatre Launches New Play Development Program - Alcove At The Lortel Photo
Lortel Theatre Launches New Play Development Program - 'Alcove At The Lortel'

With the recent announcement of Lucille Lortel Theatre's purchase and renovation of a new theater space in Chelsea and its appointment of two new Co-Artistic Directors of New Work, Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced the launch of: The Alcove at the Lortel, a new play development program.  

Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Launches Next Round of Award Opportunities Photo
Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Launches Next Round of Award Opportunities

Individuals and educational and cultural institutions who seek to imaginatively remix and reuse the Library of Congress’ digital collections and create projects centering one or more of the following groups, Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander and/or other communities of color — are invited to apply to award opportunities through the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative.


