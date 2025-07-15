Musical Theatre Factory Launches Inaugural Creative Producers Cohort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), the artist-led incubator for bold, justice-driven musical storytelling, has launched its inaugural Creative Producers Cohort—a paid, two-year program for early-career producers working across theatre, film, digital media, music, and XR. Applications are open from July 15 through August 4, 2025.

Designed to disrupt traditional production models, the Creative Producers Cohort centers care-based, values-rooted producing while cultivating innovative, cross-disciplinary voices. Participants will receive a stipend and take part in mentorship, cohort learning, and hands-on collaboration with MTF’s Makers Cohort, a collective of artists developing new musical theatre projects.

Through monthly sessions, intensives, and partnerships with MTF’s Producers Circle—an advisory network of creatives working across TV, theatre, and emerging platforms—cohort members will develop tools for ethical, imaginative producing. The initiative reflects MTF’s ongoing commitment to redefining creative power structures and building sustainable ecosystems for musical storytelling.

“Shifting the industry requires innovation at every level,” said Abigail Grubb, MTF’s Director of Interdependence & Collective Care. “This program bridges creative development and production, equipping producers with the skills to guide projects from idea to impact.”

For more information and to apply, visit https://wkf.ms/4kBiuU0.





