Musical Satirist Tom Lehrer Passes Away at 97

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Lehrer, the satirist whose darkly humorous songs skewered politics, culture, and society throughout the mid-20th century, died on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the age of 97.

Born in Manhattan on April 9, 1928, Lehrer carved out a unique niche as both a Harvard-trained mathematician and a musical provocateur. His biting wit and sharp lyrics made songs like “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “The Masochism Tango,” and “We Will All Go Together When We Go” staples of American satire. Though his performing career was relatively brief—spanning primarily the 1950s and early 1960s—his influence has remained steady across generations.

By the mid-1960s, Lehrer stepped away from the spotlight and turned his focus to academia. He taught mathematics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he remained a beloved though private figure. While his days of performing had ended, his work continued to resonate, with revivals and reinterpretations of his songs appearing regularly.

In a final act of generosity and artistic liberation, Lehrer made headlines in 2020 when he placed his entire catalog of lyrics and sheet music into the public domain. Two years later, he released all recording and performance rights as well. This bold move ensured his legacy would be freely accessible to all, preserving his singular voice for future artists, educators, and humorists to explore.

Photo Credit: Lehrer Family





