Michael James Scott Headlines 2021 Virtual International Thespian Festival
Summerâ€™s premier teen theatre festival returns with diverse and inspiring workshops, performances, and college auditions.
The nation's best high school theatre will be in the spotlight at the 2021 International Thespian Festival, taking place virtually June 22-25. Produced by the Educational Theatre Association, the event brings together thousands of theatre students and their teachers to enjoy 40+ educational workshops, inspiring performances, and the opportunity to interact with 60+ colleges, industry leaders, and Broadway professionals - including emcee Michael James Scott, known for playing the genie in Aladdin.
For the second year, Virtual ITF will deliver an easy-to-attend, all-digital experience, allowing students and teachers from all over the country- and around the world- to participate despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges and restrictions. Registration is now open.
Festival Theme: Let Your Light Shine
At ITF, students are the stars, and this year's theme focuses on providing a time of fun and hope after a particularly tough school year (for students and educators alike). It's a time for participants to connect with other theatre students and educators, to find inspiration in learning and performance, and to rekindle their internal spark.
Master of Ceremonies: Michael James Scott
Thespian alum Michael James Scott, the Broadway triple threat and self-proclaimed "Disney kid," returns to kick off the festival by hosting the opening ceremony, which will feature a keynote and a virtual choir of all-star Thespians. Scott will also host the closing International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (The ThespysÂ®), a live celebration of the highest achieving theatre students in the country.
Workshops, Performances, and Colleges
ITF 2021 will deliver more than 40 fun and educational workshops, including:
- 10 Steps to a Great Monologue with Jade Lambert-Smith
- College Audition Cheatsheet with Michelle Evans
- Leveling the Playing Field: Finding Talented Musical Theatre Students in Diverse Populations with Joanne O'Kain
- Mastering the Audition: In the Digital World with Arbender Robinson
- Shamilton! Improvised Hip-Hop Musical with Albert Samuels
- Stage Management with Cody Renard Richard
This year's student International Thespian Officers also will lead a workshop on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Students will be able to explore their college choices through a 24/7 college fair and unified auditions with 60-plus top college theatre programs.
And ITF will showcase the nation's best school theatre productions: Main stage shows and featured Chapter Select one-acts will be announced at the end of April.
Full event details and registration are available at itf.schooltheatre.org.