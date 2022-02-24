Matt Walker and Jason Gotay to Lead Industry Presentation of LOVE & SCIENCE IN THE TIME OF HIV







David Jonathan Glass' new play Love and Science in the Time of HIV, directed by Allen MacLeod, will get an industry presentation on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2 PM. This presentation is produced by In Vivo Productions with Executive Producer Oliver Roth of OHenry Productions.

Set in the early 1980s in New York City, Matt and Jeff - two gay medical students - connect while working in a retro-virology lab. When HIV erupts, the fallout upends their relationship as their response to the rising epidemic pushes them along different paths, raising important questions about their values as scientists and doctors and their responsibilities as gay men. A sprawling drama spanning the decade, Love and Science in the Time of HIV explores the difficulties of love during a crisis, the realities of scientific progress, and how to maintain hope in the midst of an epic struggle.

"We've all spent the past two years coming to terms with a global health crisis, one that in many ways has defined our generation. In Love & Science we reflect on the health crisis that defined the generation before us - and through a new lens, one we've only been able to gain through the collective experience of COVID." Executive Producer, Oliver Roth of OHenry Productions.

The cast is led by Matt Walker (New York: The Play That Goes Wrong), Jason Gotay (TV: "Gossip Girl." Broadway: Bring it On The Musical), with Sharon Catherine Brown (Broadway: Caroline, or Change), Jonathan Burke (Broadway: The Inheritance), Ryan Knowles (Broadway: The Lightning Thief), Malika Samuel (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Jonathan Spivey (Broadway: The Front Page), with set consultant Kris Stone and stage manager Merrick A.B. Williams, Casting by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA Ally Beans, CSA and, General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions.