Leg Up on Life Relaunches with New Scholarship and Artist Grant Programs







Leg Up On Life has just announced its 2021 relaunch. An organization that started off as a one-day class event in 2017 that focused on bolstering inclusion within the arts has, after four years flourished into a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, founder and Executive Producer Daniel Gold embraced the "intermission" to bring his original missions of creating an all encompassing community celebrating artistic and human identities to life.

With a focus on community, the organization creates events highlighting members from all corners of both the arts and LGBTQIA+ worlds. In addition, Leg Up On Life is officially launching its new Scholarship and Artist Grant Programs to help facilitate and alleviate monetary burdens of artists.

"The queer and arts communities deserve to not only be celebrated by others but from within. With our mission we hope to broaden people's views of all art forms instead of simply the one they take part in." Gold says. Leg Up On Life passionately plans to move forward to help celebrate and support its community. If you would like to take part in its growth please head to the official Leg Up On Life donation page or submission page to find ways to volunteer or celebrate with us."

The Scholarship Program is meant to award applicants with financial aid towards education in an arts field of study. Often times, one of the most pivotal moments in the life of a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is when they decide to come out. This can be a defining moment in a person's life depending on how their loved ones react. One reaction that is often seen is the loss of support by family members or community. With that in mind, Leg Up On Life, has created these scholarships to aid LGBTQIA+ members with the financial burden that can come from the choice to pursue a higher education in an arts field. This will include college programs, masters programs, and certificate programs.

The Artist Grant Program is geared to help all artists flourish in producing their own work. The grants will help offset costs and alleviate some of the strains that many artists face. "As a performer, creator and now 4 year producer for the Leg Up On Life benefits it really put into perspective how artists can be turned off from putting their own works out there because of financial strain. It can also be hard to get donors for projects if you don't have credits. There are also many times where inequality in grants awards are seen based on people's gender identity, race, or sexuality. In an effort to be a helpful source for all communities we have several different grants that are available to applicants that will give some sort of financial ease no matter what your identity as a human or artist may be" says founder, Daniel Gold.

Leg Up On Life, over the years, has created numerous events not only to raise funds for selected charities like The Trevor Project, Dancers Responding to AIDS, or Planned Parenthood but to welcome in fresh and seasoned talents of all backgrounds to the community. "As an artist who has been involved in numerous parts of the arts world, there are clear divides or differences, at times, in respect and knowledge of members from varying professions. A major mission of Leg Up On Life is to bring all different types of art to the forefront of the entertainment industry and provide opportunities for EVERYONE to present work and hopefully help introduce attendees to a community where art is celebrated and respected as equal."

Each event in the past has had a different spin and goal and moving forward the organization is looking to do the same. Kicking off 2021 and its relaunch, Leg Up On Life will be producing Recharge on Monday, January 18th with hosts Jackie Cox (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12) and Leg Up On Life founder Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Beauty and The Beast National Tours), to raise funding for the new Scholarship and Artist Grant Programs. The event will showcase performances by numerous performing artists from Broadway, Television, Concert, and Nightlife backgrounds. A full line up to be announced soon. Some members of the lineup are Brandon Looney (Company XIV), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Grace Buckley (World Of Dance, The Marvelous Mars. Mauser), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Krystyna Resavy, Lianah Sta Ana (Miss Saigon), Marcia Marcia Marcia (Hello Dolly National Tour), Neon Calypso (Nightgowns), Nicky Doll (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12), and Rosé (Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 12).

With efforts to continue to broaden the communities outreach and in striving to incorporate all types of art forms, Leg Up On Life has decided to bring brand new events into its first year; including, The Gallery, focusing on visual arts, and Reign, celebrating all artists, both visual and performing, in a pageant format to benefit the winner's charity of choice.

With the several new events planned, the organization will continue its bi-annual staple event, Night Of Life. This explosive arts performance party promotes inclusivity in the community by bringing together diverse lineups of Choreographers, Musicians, DJ's, Dancers, and more to a night dedicated to celebrating all walks of life in the LGBTQIA+ community. In the past, the has welcomed many to the Leg Up On Life like Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton), Dusty Ray Bottoms (Ru Paul's Drag Race season 10), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, Jesus Christ Superstar national tour), O

Pixie Aventura (Broadway Bares), Michael Baerga (King Kong, Miss Saigon), and Julius Anthony Rubio (Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), to name a few. The not-for-profit will also be bringing back an earlier favorite, Queens For A Cause. To find out more on these events and get a look into other past benefits you can head to www.LegUpOnLife.org