League Of Professional Theatre Women Welcomes New Officers And Board Members

The League of Professional Theatre Women (Shellen Lubin and Catherine Porter, Co-Presidents), an organization which has been championing women in the professional theatre for over three decades, will launch their 37th season of programming, events, and advocacy, with a special event on Wednesday, September 25 at Theaterlab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018). Pre-reception networking will begin at 6:30pm. The event will officially kick-off at 7pm, followed by post-reception networking from 9pm-9:30pm.

Current members and women interested in future membership are invited to attend and help continue the fight for gender parity in theatre as we head into 2020, a banner year celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. LPTW looks forward to welcoming new and potential members to connect as a community and begin a new season of joyful engagement.

The League of Professional Theatre Women Officers and Board Members include Catherine Porter & Shellen Lubin (Co-Presidents), Katrin Hilbe (Executive Vice President), Yvette Heyliger & Debora Balardini (Co-VPs of Programming), Kate Mueth & Malini Singh McDonald (Co-VPs of Communications), Joan Kane & TRICIA McDERMOTT (Co-VPs of Membership), Kimberly Loren Eaton & Gwynn MacDonald (Co-Secretaries), and Melody Brooks (Treasurer). The LPTW Board of Directors is Raquel Almazan, Margot Astrachan, Heather Cohn, Cesi Davidson, Katherine Elliot, Nancy Gibbs, Mary Hodges, Mahayana Landowne, Alisa Matlovsky, Kat Mustatea, Wendy Peace, June Rachelson-Ospa], and Elizabeth Van Dyke.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization) has been championing women and leading the gender parity conversation in the professional theatre for over three decades. Since its founding, the LPTW's membership has grown to 500+ theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, across multiple disciplines, working in the commercial and non-profit sectors. To increase visibility of and opportunities for women in the field, the LPTW spearheads public programming, advocacy initiatives, events, media, and publications that raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women's voices, celebrate industry luminaries, preserve the legacy of historic visionaries, and shine a spotlight on the imperative of striving for gender parity and fostering a diversity of expression, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.







