Isabelle McCalla and Jeremy Benton to Lead Reading of SUMMER STOCK - THE MUSICAL







This week in NYC a cast of top Broadway performers will come together for an AEA 29-hour reading of Summer Stock - The Musical, based on the beloved Judy Garland & Gene Kelly 1950 MGM movie of the same name. VenuWorks Theatricals owners Steve Peters & Michael Londra secured the rights from Warner Brothers previously and intend to premier the upbeat musical for the stage.

The book, developed for musical theatre by award winning director and author, Sam Scalamoni and Jeffrey Haddow, is a classic let's put a show on in a barn to save the farm story. The show features wonderful standards and breakthrough numbers such as Accentuate the Positive, You, Wonderful You, and the beloved final song-and-dance number Forget Your Troubles (Get Happy), along with many more tunes of the Great American Songbook penned by iconic composers Harold Arlen, Harry Warren and Johnny Mercer and others.

Summer Stock Director Sam Scalamoni says "I am so thrilled to continue the development of this musical which is a great testament to the human spirit and has a vibrant joyful energy. We need a show that is full of hope, humor and love right now. Summer Stock is a story that brims with hope. "Mr. Scalamoni is joined on the Summer Stock project by creatives Musical Director Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Escape to Margaritaville) and Choreographer Charlie Sutton (Kinky Boots, An American in Paris, Wicked).

The 29-Hour Reading will feature Isabelle McCalla and Jeremy Benton in the lead roles of Jane & Joe, supported by Manna Nicholls, Jen Perry, Paolo Montalban, Korie Lee Blossey, JB Adams, Matthew McGloin, Emily Larger, Ann Van Cleave, Alexis Richelle, Kayla Goins, Eric John Mahlum, Kyle Caress, Kristopher Saint Louis, Drew King.

Summer Stock Producer Steve Peters noted. "I'm excited. This is the show that America needs right now. It is just plain fun from start to finish. What else can you say about a show that starts with Accentuate the Positive and builds to the show stopping classic Get Happy!".