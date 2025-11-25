Industry Reading Announced for TOO BRIGHT TO SEE, a New Musical Adaptation of Kyle Lukoff’s Novel

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An industry reading has been scheduled for Too Bright To See, a new musical based on Kyle Lukoff’s Newbery Honor–winning novel. The reading will take place December 16 at Judson Memorial Church, with performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

With a book and lyrics by Mika Kauffman and music and lyrics by Spicer Carr, the piece follows an eleven-year-old named Bug as he navigates grief after the death of his uncle and begins investigating the presence of a mysterious ghost. As the story unfolds, Bug is confronted with questions surrounding his own identity. The musical’s creative team also includes director Heath Saunders and music director Saúl Nache.

Kauffman described the work as an opportunity to place a trans child at the center of a coming-of-age narrative. Saunders noted the collaborative process ahead as the musical continues development.

The cast for the reading features Fin Gagnon as Bug, Blanca Del Loco as Moira, Max Raymond as Griffin, Samy Nour Younes Figaredo as Roderick, Evan Michael Smith as Sabrina, and Kristyn Michele as Thomas. Additional casting will be announced.

The reading is co-produced by Mika Kauffman and Chloe Elentári. Industry professionals interested in attending may request seats by emailing TBTSmusical@gmail.com.





