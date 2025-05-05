Industry Pro Newsletter: Union Leader Condemns NEA Grant Terminations, The National Theatre Has a Global Vision

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, we look at AFM Local 802's response to NEA grant terminations and the impressive $7 million milestone reached by the WICKED tour for Broadway Cares. Stateside, we spotlight the just-announced nominees for the Tony Awards and celebrate the winners of the Lucille Lortel Awards for Off-Broadway excellence. Our Broadway analysis delves into April's box office figures, while we also celebrate Audra McDonald becoming the most Tony-nominated performer in history. Regionally, we cover a leadership transition at Central Florida Community Arts, and internationally, we explore the National Theatre's ambitious global vision.

Employment Opportunity

Associate General Manager - Signature Theatre Company

The Associate General Manager works closely with the General Manager and other departments to manage production budgets, artist contracting, union relationships, and season planning. This position is ideal for a collaborative, detail-oriented professional with strong general management experience and a passion for supporting new works.

Industry Trends

AFM Local 802 Union President Condemns Trump's NEA Grant Terminations

Tino Gagliardi, the president of the Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM, has strongly criticized the termination of National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grants. In a statement, Gagliardi decried this action as a devastating blow to the arts community and the livelihoods of musicians and other artists across the nation. He emphasized the vital role of the NEA in supporting cultural enrichment and urged a reversal of these decisions to protect the arts sector.

WICKED Tour Hits $7 Million Milestone for Broadway Cares

The WICKED National Tour has raised over $7 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to date. This significant fundraising milestone demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the production and its audiences to supporting this vital organization. Donations are collected through audience appeals at the end of performances. Broadway Cares helps individuals across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical health issues.

American Theatre: TCG Releases First Nonprofit Theatre Board Survey in a Decade

The survey examines board demographics, engagement practices, and challenges facing these crucial leadership bodies. This data provides valuable insights into the current state of governance in the nonprofit theatre sector. TCG aims to use the findings to support and strengthen theatre boards nationwide.

Broadway/New York

Complete List of the 2025 Tony Award Nominees

Late last week, Tony Award Nominations were announced - check out the full list of nominees at this link, and then read BroadwayWorld’s analysis in the stories below!

Complete List of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award Winners

These awards honor the actors, playwrights, directors, and designers who contribute to the diverse and innovative productions presented in smaller theatre spaces. The ceremony highlighted the significant impact of Off-Broadway on the theatrical landscape.

Broadway Box Office Analyzed for April 2025

BroadwayWorld's box office analysis for April 2025 reveals trends in Broadway ticket sales. The report examines the overall performance of Broadway shows during the month. It also considers how the recently announced Tony Award nominations might influence box office numbers in May and beyond. This analysis offers insights into the commercial landscape of Broadway.

Audra McDonald Now Most Tony-Nominated Performer Ever

Audra McDonald has become the most Tony-nominated performer in history with her nomination for Gypsy. This marks her tenth Tony Award nomination, solidifying her legendary status on Broadway. McDonald has previously won six Tony Awards for her performances in various productions. Her continued recognition underscores her exceptional talent and enduring impact on the American theatre.

Regional

Central Florida Community Arts Appoints New Executive Director

Justin Muchoney has been appointed as the new executive director of Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts), effective immediately. Muchoney, a founding member, will continue his role as artistic director, which he has held since 2021 and had been serving as interim executive director since 2024. The appointment comes after Muchoney guided the team through a challenging season, prioritizing the organization's mission. He is credited with growing CFCArts' orchestra and musical programming.

International

Variety: National Theatre Outlines Global Vision with New Season

The National Theatre's co-chief executives, Kate Varah and Indhu Rubasingham, have announced a new strategic vision emphasizing global reach, artistic innovation, and audience accessibility. Varah stated the ambition to bring a wide range of work to the widest audience through diverse means. Rubasingham's inaugural season includes 16 productions, with nine world premieres that blend classic works with contemporary voices. Notably, Nima Taleghani's adaptation of Euripides' "Bacchae" will be the first debut play on the Olivier stage. The season features both established actors and new material, with Paul Mescal making his National Theatre debut in a repertory pairing of plays.

