WICKED National Tour Surpasses $7 Million Raised For Broadway Cares

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Tour of WICKED has reached an extraordinary milestone, raising more than $7 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This remarkable fundraising achievement was made possible by past and current WICKED tour company members, and has helped provide over 2.8 million meals and more than 200,000 doctor visits to individuals across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

The WICKED tour would like to give special recognition to company member Justin Wirick, whose unwavering commitment and infectious enthusiasm have consistently fueled the tour's fundraising campaigns year after year. His dedication has inspired fellow company members and audiences alike to give generously to this vital cause. Justin is currently the longest-contracted member of the WICKED tour and has been one of the company's Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS leaders since January 2010. Over the years, he has led and performed in 45 benefits in support of the organization.

“At its heart, WICKED is a story about compassion - reminding us that empathy, strength and the power to create change exist within us all,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “We are profoundly grateful to Broadway Cares trustee David Stone and the WICKED – Munchkinland tour for reaching this incredible $7 million fundraising milestone. The company's generosity is transforming lives, providing meals and medication, health care and hope to millions of individuals in need across the country. They prove that when we come together for good, anything is possible.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.

ABOUT WICKED

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide and has over $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.