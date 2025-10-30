Actors' Equity Ratifies New Production Contract with The Broadway League

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors’ Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, has ratified a new Production Contract with The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The new contract will govern Broadway productions through September 2028, following approval by a vote of Equity membership.

Both Actors’ Equity and The League expressed appreciation for mediators Javier Ramirez and Dan McCray of the National Conflict Resolution Service at Cornell University’s Scheinman Institute on Conflict Resolution, whose involvement was key to reaching a settlement.

“This was a lengthy negotiation, and a thorough one that resulted in progress across all of Equity’s priority areas: safe staffing, humane scheduling, sustainable working conditions and stabilizing the Equity-League Health Fund,” said Al Vincent, Jr., Executive Director of Actors’ Equity Association. “We are proud of the deal we achieved together, and we know it will make the lives of actors and stage managers better over the next three years. With the new Production Contract ratified, Equity and the League can now continue working together to bring audiences the best Broadway season yet.”

“We welcome today’s contract ratification by the members of Actors’ Equity,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We’ve worked in good faith throughout this process and are proud to have reached an agreement that both sides can stand behind. The terms we achieved address the core areas of concern for our producers at a time when producing commercial theater is more challenging than ever. The reforms and the contributions in this contract represent real progress for both the industry and our workforce. We look forward to working together to keep Broadway thriving for the 100,000 New Yorkers whose jobs depend on the theater, and the millions who come to enjoy it.”

Actors’ Equity Association

Founded in 1913, Actors’ Equity Association represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in the United States. Equity negotiates wages, improves working conditions, and provides a range of benefits including health and pension plans. The union is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and FIA. www.actorsequity.org

The Broadway League

Founded in 1930, The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, representing more than 800 members from nearly 200 national and international markets, including theatre owners, operators, producers, presenters, and general managers. The League co-presents the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards and oversees programs such as Kids’ Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, Viva! Broadway, and the Internet Broadway Database (IBDB.com). www.broadwayleague.com