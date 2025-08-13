NAMT Awards Over $100,000 In Grants To Support New Musicals And Capacity-Building Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the recipients of its 2025/2026 Frank Young Fund for New Musicals (FYFNM) and Impact & Exploration Fund (I&EF) grants. More than $100,000 will be awarded to NAMT member theatres nationwide to support new musical development and capacity-building projects.

The Frank Young Fund for New Musicals provides $5,000–$10,000 production grants and $2,000–$5,000 project development grants to help member theatres create and stage new works. This year’s production grant recipients include Barrington Stage Company (fuzzy), La Jolla Playhouse (The Heart), Seattle Rep (Freak the Mighty), Transport Group (Beautiful Jolie Gabor…), and ZACH Theatre (Zapata: A Folklorico Superhero Musical).

The Impact & Exploration Fund, supported by the Capdevilla Gillespie Foundation, awards $1,000–$5,000 to pilot initiatives that strengthen organizational capacity, technology, and accessibility. This year’s recipients include The 5th Avenue Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Constellation Stage & Screen, Flint Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Pittsburgh CLO, Playwrights Horizons, Prospect Musicals, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and ZACH Theatre.

“Each year, these grants represent strategic investments in the future of our field,” says Militello. “This year's recipients are introducing artist-centered and organization-strengthening approaches that will serve as models for our entire field.”

Full recipient lists and project details are available at namt.org.





