SDC Foundation Names Laura Peete Its New Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced that Laura Peete is joining its leadership team as Foundation Director, effective September 8, 2025.

Says Liz Diamond, President of the SDCF Board of Trustees, “Laura Peete is a strategic, equity-focused arts leader who will bring a dynamic, far-reaching vision to the Foundation. Her deep understanding of the work of directors and choreographers will further advance the Foundation's critical role in supporting these central artists. She is passionate about fostering access to mentorship, artistic legacy, and creative leadership across the American theatre field.”

SDCF is the only service organization in the U.S. with the exclusive focus of providing resources to stage directors and choreographers. SDCF initiatives include the flagship Professional Development Program, the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency, and Fellowships; public programming including industry panels, podcasts, conversations, and networking events; and national awards for artistic excellence and lifetime achievement.

Laura Peete has built a decade-long career devoted to uplifting artists and building inclusive creative ecosystems. She has led the development of programs, productions, and fellowships that have supported, mentored, and celebrated hundreds of emerging and established artists across disciplines. Most recently, she served as Associate Artistic Director at Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, where she line-produced mainstage works, guided artistic strategy, served as casting director, developed and curated artistic experiences including festivals and award ceremonies, and directed the launch of the TUTS Pre-Professional training company as well as collegiate apprenticeships. A champion for access and belonging, Laura has collaborated with partners including Disney Theatrical Group, The Broadway League, NAMT, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and more. She holds degrees from Millikin University and DePaul University.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to begin doing this work with SDCF and to continue growing the Foundation's reach and impact,” says Peete. “It is a privilege to support creatives who shape our stages and storytelling. I look forward to advancing the Foundation's mission, celebrating artistic leadership that shapes our field, and strengthening partnerships by expanding access for directors and choreographers at every career stage nationwide.”

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) celebrates, develops, and supports professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers.





