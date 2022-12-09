Industry Marketing Veteran Linda J. Stewart Joins Bond Theatrical As Account Executive







Partners DJ Martin, Temah Higgins and Mollie Mann of BOND Theatrical, an independently-owned booking and marketing agency for live entertainment, has announced that industry marketing veteran Linda Stewart joins BOND Theatrical team full-time as an Account Executive.



Stewart brings decades of extensive experience to BOND, including work in public relations, marketing, advertising, promotions, event coordination and management and grassroots/niche outreach marketing in Urban Theatre, Broadway and many other clients in her diverse portfolio.

"I have had the honor of collaborating with Linda on many projects over the years. She brings a voice and strategy unmatched in our industry and we are overjoyed to have Linda join forces with BOND," said DJ Martin, a founding partner at BOND. Higgins and Mann added, "Linda is a pro in the communications field, has a ease with clients, partners and talent and a truly collaborative spirit being part of BOND."

Stewart has spent the last two decades building her extensive background in marketing and communications as founder of It Is Done Communications. A cum-laude graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana she has risen to become the undeniable go to marketing and PR executive for all things in the worlds of Urban Theatre, Broadway and beyond. In addition to her work at BOND Theatrical, Linda independently oversees urban press & marketing outreach for AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (in addition to serving as an associate producer on the show), marketing for signature events at Disney's THE LION KING and ALADDIN, publicity for Tony-nominated writer Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew, Confederates) and FAT HAM coming to Broadway in the Spring of 2023.

Prior to her current projects, she has been at the forefront of grassroots press and marketing for some of Broadway's most beloved and critically acclaimed shows and tours including MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, Oprah Winfrey presents THE COLOR PURPLE (original and revival), FELA!, DREAMGIRLS, THE GERSHWINS' PORGY & BESS, AFTER MIDNIGHT and many more. She has also played an integral part in the PR and marketing efforts of some of the urban theatre industry's most successful theatrical stage plays, including TYLER PERRY'S MADEA'S BIG HAPPY FAMILY, TYLER PERRY'S THE HAVE AND THE HAVE NOTS, David E. Talbert's WHAT MY HUSBAND DOESN'T KNOW with Morris Chestnut and Destiny's Child Michelle Williams, David E. Talbert's THE FABRIC OF A MAN starring award-winning actor Shemar Moore, and David E. Talbert's most recent hit film, Netflix's JINGLE JANGLE. She has also spearheaded sold out tours for the hit plays, MARRIED BUT SINGLE and its sequel MARRIED BUT SINGLE TOO, TWO CAN PLAY THE GAME with Vivica A. Foxx, SET IT OFF with legendary rap star DaBrat and REDEMPTION OF A DOGG, starring iconic rapper Snoop Dogg, loosely based on the rapper's life.

Linda's expertise extends beyond the stage with her campaign work for Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and M'onique, and for talk show guru Wendy Williams. Never putting herself in a box, she has also worked with celebrated artists such as Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams, comedic icon Mike Epps and actors Shemar Moore and Morris Chestnut to name a few.

BOND Theatrical was formed in 2016. BOND is an independently-owned theatrical booking, marketing and publicity company representing award-winning Broadway shows and live entertainment properties. BOND connects artists and audiences by forming strategic, authentic and profitable partnerships between producers and presenters across North America. Current tour booking and marketing shows include & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, A Soldier's Play, Annie, Blue Man Group, CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Clue, Clueless, Company, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Girl from the North Country, Harmony, Jesus Christ Superstar, Lempicka, Life Of Pi, Les Misérables, Peter Pan and The Lehman Trilogy. Current tour booking shows include Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice, KPOP and Spamilton. Current marketing and publicity shows include 1776, A Strange Loop, Anastasia, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof, Jagged Little Pill, MJ the Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, two North American tours of SIX, The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

For more information about BOND Theatrical or a complete list of current projects, please visit BondTheatrical.com.