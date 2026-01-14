Gus Birney, Austin Scott and More to Star in EVERYTHING IN THE DIM LIGHT Presentation

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Directors Company, in association with Jayne Ackley Lynch will present an industry presentation of Everything in the Dim Light, a new play by Jeremy Landon Hays, directed by Hannah Ryan.

The presentations will take place on Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM, at LDK Studios. The cast includes Gus Birney, Catherine Curtin, Austin Scott, Haskell King, John Rapson, and Alisa Melendez.

Set in 1905, just prior to Oklahoma statehood, Everything in the Dim Light follows Bathsheba Collins as she returns to Indian Territory after the death of her father to claim the land of her childhood. Confronting the echoes of her past and the uncertainty of her future, Bathsheba navigates loss, love, and legacy in a rapidly changing world. Loosely inspired by Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd, this western dramedy weaves poetry, prose, and music into a theatrical narrative that is at once hilarious and heartbreakingly human.





