ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Taps Former Cirque Du Soleil Business Head Jerry Nadal As Chief Operating Officer







Enchant Christmas-the fastest-growing live-entertainment concept in America, and on the road to major expansion throughout the U.S. this fall-has named Cirque du Soleil pioneer Jerry Nadal as chief operating officer as the growing holiday extravaganza prepares to unveil an expanded series of 2022 dates in key cities throughout the U.S.

"To have a legendary entertainment executive like Jerry joining our team ensures our future success and the tremendous growth trajectory we are on," said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. "To see a lighting business that began in my tiny garage in Canada 10 years ago grow to a one-of-a-kind event millions of people look forward to attending each year is so amazing."

Featuring a unique display of over 4 million lights-produced on over 15 acres-Enchant Christmas presents a holiday-themed adventure light maze, ice skating, a minus 14-degree Ice Lounge and a European-styled holiday shopping marketplace featuring artisans, craftsmen and culinary treats from around the world.

Nadal, who spent 21 years as an executive with the Cirque du Soleil organization and most recently served as interim president and CEO of Nevada Public Radio, is looking forward to the journey ahead. "I'm thrilled to join Kevin and this team. Lightning can strike twice or in this case more appropriately 'lighting,'" he said. "Cirque introduced its unique brand to audiences, and Enchant is another of those very special live-entertainment concepts people everywhere love."

Founder/CEO Johnston said, "Last year Enchant hosted over 1 million guests in four major cities despite the challenge of COVID, and we are building on that amazing success more than doubling the number of events we will host in U.S. markets this holiday season."

Since 2016 Enchant Christmas has partnered with prominent venues and major league sports stadiums including Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park, Las Vegas Ballpark, St. Petersburg, Florida Tropicana Field, Seattle T-Mobile Park and in Dallas at Texas Fair Park. The 2022 Enchant slate of cities will be announced over the next several months.