'DUNE' Wins Top Honors at the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards







The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture - Live Action was presented tonight to the sound mixing team for Dune: Production Mixer Mac Ruth CAS; Re-Recording Mixer Ron Bartlett CAS; Re-Recording Mixer Douglas Hemphill CAS; Scoring Mixer Alan Meyerson CAS; ADR Mixer Tommy O'Connell and Foley Mixer Don White.

Top honors for Motion Picture - Animated went to the team for Encanto. Winners from the production include the Original Dialogue Mixer Paul McGrath CAS, Re-Recording Mixer David E. Fluhr CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Gabriel Guy CAS, Song Mixer David Boucher CAS, Scoring Mixer Alvin Wee, ADR Mixer Doc Kane CAS, and Foley Mixer Scott Curtis.

This year the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture - Documentary went to the team for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Winners from the production include the Production Mixer Emily Strong, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer Roberto Fernandez CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Paul Massey CAS, and Music Mixer Jimmy Douglass.

The host for this year's celebration was comedian-author-podcaster-distiller Kirsten Vangsness. After a virtual event in 2021, the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards returned to the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Legendary director and producer Sir Ridley Scott received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.

Honored with the CAS Career Career Achievement Award, Re-recording mixer Paul Massey CAS attended the ceremonies virtually. Massey's mother, Bernice, secretly flew in from England to accept his award, alongside his son, Sean.

"Paul's father and I knew from a very early age he was going to revolve around music. He was that kind of a kid. He could hear the nuances in the sound of music," said Bernice Massey in a heartfelt introduction. "I am his mum and. I am totally in awe of my son. The dearest privilege I have is the gift of knowing you."

During the evening's festivities CAS members and celebrity presenters announced award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021 in seven categories, along with two Outstanding Product winners and a Student Recognition Award.

Mare of Easttown Ep. 6 "Sore Must Be The Storm" won the award for Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series. The Television - One Hour Honors went to Yellowstone: S4 Ep. "1 Half the Money." The Beatles Get Back: Part 3 won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials. Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 "Rainbow" took home the award for Television Series - Half Hour.

Lily Adams, a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5,000. The other four finalists each received $1,000. Co-sponsors of the Student Recognition Award - Blackmagic Design and DTS - provided the support for these gifts.

Additionally, the five students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products with an equivalent value of $9,000, to help launch their careers in sound thanks to the support of these generous companies.

Celebrity presenters and attendees at the awards ceremony included: Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood), Clancy Brown (ABC's The Connors), Shannon Dang (The CW's Kung Fu), Jonathan Del Arco (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard), Michael Fishman, Walter E. Jones, Paloma Garcia Lee (West Side Story), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky, Creed, Aquaman 2 ), David Magidoff, Ava Otto, Thom Russo, Sara Sanderson, Cassie Scerbo (Bring It On, Sharknado), Gabriel Sloyer, Brittny Sugarman, Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Coco, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce), Diane Warren (songwriter) and Alex Rose Wiesel.

The newly elected CAS Board was also announced at the event. CAS President Karol Urban says the event was a smashing success: "After a couple of absolutely strange and tumultuous years, the community was really hungry to come together in the spirit of celebration and share their experiences with one another. There is much strength to be found in the camaraderie of our peers."

About Cinema Audio Society

The Cinema Audio Society, a philanthropic, non-profit organization, was formed in 1964 for the purpose of sharing information with Sound Professionals in the Motion Picture and Television Industry. For more information and a complete list of awards, visit: https://cinemaaudiosociety.org.