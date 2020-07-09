Creating In Color, Industry Directory For BIPOC Theatre Music Makers Launched

A new database and website, designed to service the music makers of the theatre who are BIPOC has been created. In the wake of recent developments in the theatre and in the world at large, many organizations are trying to reach out to this underrepresented group but lack the ability to find those people in their own communities. Creating In Color aims to be the place where you can find those people and hire them. In the future, they hope to offer mentorships and career development initiatives.

Creating In Color is a meeting place for BIPOC who work in music in the theatre. That includes all musical positions: Musical Directors, Arrangers, Pit and Session Musicians, Audio Engineers, Composers, Lyricists, Copyists, Rehearsal Pianists, Programmers, etc. Anyone who is a person of color who is involved in the creation of music for the theatre is welcome.

Connected to this website is a Facebook discussion group, also named Creating In Color. Here you will find a growing directory of music makers of color to expand your networking and hiring capabilities.

For more information visit: www.creatingincolormusic.com







