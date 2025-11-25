Court Theatre Training Company Awarded Major OfS Funding To Upgrade Facilities and Expand Creative Arts Training

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Court Theatre Training Company has secured £252,866 in capital investment from the Office for Students (OfS) to modernise and expand its training facilities. This significant award will strengthen the company's creative arts provision, widen access and participation for students, and further enhance CTTC's growing national profile.

The funded developments introduce a series of transformative upgrades across CTTC's Shoreditch venue. Plans include modernising heating and ventilation systems to improve energy efficiency, creating a fully equipped recording studio and digital media suite, and carrying out extensive improvements to the main house theatre, including new bleacher seating, upgraded flooring, a new sound and lighting booth and refurbished dressing rooms to support higher production values and greater flexibility in performance work. CTTC will also enhance accessibility across the venue and invest in updated digital infrastructure to strengthen on-site, online, and blended learning.

This award follows the OfS's announcement of £88.5 million in capital funding allocated to universities and colleges across England for 2025-26, supporting projects that align with national skills needs, regional priorities, and key growth sectors including the creative industries. CTTC is one of 60 providers whose proposals demonstrated clear value for money, strong sustainability measures, and the ability to contribute to both student opportunity and local economic impact.

This funding marks another major milestone in what has already been a landmark year for the organisation. In June 2025, Court Theatre Training Company became the newest member of the Federation of Drama Schools (FDS) - the first school to be admitted since the Federation's founding. This recognition affirms CTTC's place among the UK's leading providers of professional actor training and reflects its long-standing commitment to industry standards, inclusivity, and innovation.

Principal Tim Gill celebrated the news, saying: "This investment represents a powerful endorsement of our vision for the future. We are committed to creating an environment where every student has access to the facilities and technology required to excel in today's creative industries. With the support of the OfS, we can offer our students training spaces that match their ambition and reflect the realities of contemporary professional practice."

Executive Director Paul Taylor added: "This is a transformative moment for CTTC. In the same year we joined the Federation of Drama Schools, this funding allows us to expand our capacity and elevate the student experience across all areas of training. These improvements will strengthen our role as a dynamic contributor to London's creative sector and ensure that our graduates are prepared for the fast-evolving demands of the industry."





