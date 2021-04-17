Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) Condemns Anti-Asian Hate and Violence







As anti-Asian discrimination, violence, and hate crimes continue to rise, National Asian/Pasifika/Native/Indigenous/MENA Theatre Leaders commemorate one month after the Atlanta massacre with a new statement calling for local and national public leadership to take action against racism.

Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) announces its second statement in response to the rise of anti-Asian hate and violence that resulted in the murders of eight people in Atlanta, Georgia, six of them Asian women, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Says CAATA President Leslie Ishii (Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre, Tlingit Aani, AK), "Through this statement and our ongoing actions to combat anti-Asian hate, we honor and uplift the beautiful lives of the victims of this mass shooting, their loved ones, as well as the experiences of so many AAPI elders and community members who have been subjected to anti-Asian xenophobia and violence during the pandemic."

Ishii adds, "This new statement draws clear connections between the Covid-19 rehetoric, historical racist tropes, silencing by being preferably unheard, and lack of representation of AAPI's and the murders and violence against our communities. We are voicing our demands, in solidarity with our fellow Native/Indigenous, Black, and Latinx artistic leaders, for our white public officials and local and national theatre leaders to take charge and actively work against relentless implicit bias to end anti-Asian violence, anti-Blackness, and anti-Indigeneity. Systemic racism against Black and Brown peoples--deadly white supremacy must end now."

The full text of the second statement can be found here. BIPOC/global majority theatre makers and organizations are invited to add their names in support here.