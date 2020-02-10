Complete Casting Announced For Industry Reading of SUPPER

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal production company - will present an industry reading of SUPPER by Phinneas Kiyomura on Sunday, February 16th. Completing the cast are Josh Adam Ramos (Chicken and Biscuits), Alexander Sanders (Pip's Island), and Emily Gardner Xu Hall (I Am This For You). They join the previously announced Danny Johnson (Daredevil, Luke Cage) and C.K. Allen (Guiding Light, All My Children). Daryl Lathon (Steal The Stars) will direct; the Production Stage Manager is Allie York. Kelsey Sheppard will read stage directions.

SUPPER is August: Osage County through the lens of The Lieutenant of Inishmore, following four ultra-rich and estranged siblings who are definitely not based on the Koch brothers. As they reunite in Japan on the eve of the eldest brother's wedding, what follows is a savage feast of lies, recriminations, and bitter truths served with a side of jet-black humor.

The reading will take place on Sunday, February 16th, at 7pm at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios (311 W 43rd St, 8th Fl). Light refreshments will be provided, and the reading will be followed by a short reception. Reservations may be made by visiting http://www.bespokeplays.com/supper. Literary managers, artistic directors, and commercial producers are especially encouraged to join us for this production-ready piece.

BESPOKE PLAYS is produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle in association with Ryan McCurdy. They seek to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews using staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. The direct intention is getting new plays published and programmed. Their company of playwrights in both cities span film, television, and theatrical writers who share a passion of writing for the stage.







