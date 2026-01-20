Christine Toy Johnson's INVISIBLE INK To Hold Private Industry Reading In February

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Barrow Group Theatre Company (Lee Brock and Seth Barrish, Co-Founders and Artistic Directors), in partnership with The Kaufer Group (Zach Kaufer, Founder), announced today that they will present an industry reading of "Invisible Ink", a new play by Christine Toy Johnson, on Tuesday, February 10th, by invite only.

"Invisible Ink" is a story about an Asian American journalist who witnesses her own history vanishing from the pages she's writing, a Broadway scenic designer who loses his ability to replicate nature, and the journey they go on to try to reprogram their minds' eyes. This reading will feature Christine Toy Johnson (COME FROM AWAY), Erik Lochtefeld (KING KONG), Robert Sella (FLYING OVER SUNSET), and Colleen Clinton (DIVERSION), under director Lee Brock.

The play (fka "Unnatural Causes") was partially developed with the support of the Lucille Lortel Theatre's Alcove New Play Development Initiative, the Writers Lab, and the Barrow Group Theatre Company and was a 2025 semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Conference, a 2025 semi-finalist for the Ojai Playwrights Conference, and a 2025 finalist for Playwrights Horizons' Unplugged Series.





