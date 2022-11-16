Celebrated Arts Leader Harold Wolpert Launches My Purple Crayon Consulting







Harold Wolpert, a three-time Tony AwardÂ­Â­-winning arts executive with more than 30 years of experience, and longtime leader and producer at some of the nation's most prestigious not-for-profit theater companies, announces the launch of My Purple Crayon Consulting.

One of the country's most respected and sought-after arts consultants and strategists, Wolpert's unparalleled expertise, visionary leadership and unique perspective positions My Purple Crayon Consulting to guide arts organizations and inspire the creative community toward a more equitable future where mission and sustainability align.

"Through My Purple Crayon Consulting, I am pursuing change broadly, from outside an institution, for the first time in my career," said Wolpert. "Right now, our society and the theater community face challenges like no other in modern history. This moment demands profound transformation. My core values of integrity, authenticity and decency inform My Purple Crayon Consulting's work to imagine a new way forward."

Wolpert and My Purple Crayon Consulting are dedicated to anti-racism practices and working toward a more fair and just society and theater ecology. Action steps will focus on organizations led by or serving historically marginalized people, artist advocacy groups and organizations that distribute money directly to artists. This work is not an endpoint but part of an ongoing process of listening, learning and growing. For more on My Purple Crayon's commitment to anti-racism and action plan, click here.

Upon Wolpert's departure as Executive Director at Signature Theatre, Board Chairman Edward Norton said, "Harold's passion for the American theater and the role of the arts in social justice is a priceless asset and has always lifted my spirits. The artistic community survives tough times like these because of champions like him."

My Purple Crayon Consulting catalyzes and produces actionable solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Capitalizing on Wolpert's breadth of experience as a practitioner of forward-thinking leadership, My Purple Crayon Consulting advises boards and executives of not-for-profit arts organizations on how to make sense of a changing landscape, navigate challenges and identify and capitalize on opportunities as they reimagine their organizational and business models. Wolpert leverages his extensive network of national experts and thought leaders from varied backgrounds to bring their distinctive thinking to the table and apply their insights for the benefit of My Purple Crayon's clients.

Consulting services range from strategic planning to financial assessments and analysis; organizational and business development; board relations and governance; fundraising and marketing strategies; real estate planning; and more. For a full list of services and more information, visit mypurplecrayonconsulting.com.

Wolpert has served in leadership roles and made significant contributions to the advancement of some of the nation's most prestigious not-for-profit theater organizations, including New York's Signature Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company and Manhattan Theatre Club.

He is actively engaged as a teacher, mentor and volunteer. He is on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale as a Lecturer in the MFA Theater Management Program and has a long history as a leader and volunteer for organizations that serve the LGBTQ community.

Inspired and motivated by the creativity of artists, the dedication of arts workers and mission-driven arts organizations, Wolpert has worked alongside preeminent theater artists at every stage of creative development on over 250 Broadway, Off-Broadway and LORT productions, including three Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, five Tony Award-winning productions, 18 cast recordings and numerous national and international tours.

For more information about My Purple Crayon Consulting, visit mypurplecrayonconsulting.com