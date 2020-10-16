Celebrate the Launch of Amplified Artists With Michael Rupert, Viveca Chow and More

The celebration is from 2-2:30pm EDT.







You're invited to a virtual Kickoff Party for Amplified Artists, a new community for those working in the performing arts. The celebration is from 2-2:30pm EDT and will be held on Zoom. RSVP at www.AmplifiedArtists.life/kickoff to receive the Zoom link.

Join some very special guests including Tony Award winner Michael Rupert, Tony-nominated producer Rashad Chambers, talent agent Lucille DiCampli, casting director Jason Styres, Broadway actress Viveca Chow, Professor of the Year Cornelius Carter, and the founder of Amplified Artists, director/choreographer Jim Cooney.

The mission of Amplified Artists is to create abundance in the kind of art you make, and more importantly, to build a bountiful life. Members have access to a library of outcome-oriented courses covering a variety of career and life topics to help align all of their efforts to maximize the results. There are also downloadable templates, checklists, and cheatsheets to help get better organized and accomplish goals easier and sooner.

The heart of Amplified Artists, though, is the community. There are monthly live community calls for members to all come together, and there are forums where members can get feedback, gain accountability, network, share resources, and enjoy kinship.

To RSVP and receive the Zoom link, please visit www.AmplifiedArtists.life/kickoff.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You